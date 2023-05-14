HBSE Result 2023: Where, how to check Haryana BSEH board 10th, 12th results

Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH or HBSE) is expected to announce Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results soon. Once announced, students can check it on the board website, bseh.org. HBSE 10th, 12th results 2023 expected soon on bseh.org

The date and time for BSEH 10th, 12th results 2023 have not been confirmed officially yet but some reports suggest that it will be out soon.

Usually, HBSE announces Class 12th results first and Class 10th results are declared a few days after that. Whether BSEH follows this trend this year too, or it will declare both results on the same day is not known yet. Students should track the board website for official updates.

This year, Haryana board received a total of 5,59,738 applications for Class 10 and 12 final exams. Of them, 2,6,3409 are senior secondary or Class 12 and 2,96,329 are secondary or Class 10 students.

HBSE 12th board exams 2023 took place from February 27 to March 28 and Class 10 exams were held from February 27 to March 25.