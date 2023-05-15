Home / Education / Board Exams / HBSE 12th Result 2023 Live: Haryana Class 12 result out, 81.65% pass, here's direct link to check marks
HBSE 12th Result 2023 Live: Haryana Class 12 result out, 81.65% pass, here's direct link to check marks

Updated on May 15, 2023 07:18 PM IST

HBSE 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: HBSE class 12th results are available at bseh.org.in, here is direct link to check your scores. Check latest updates here: 

HBSE 12th result declared, check result at bseh.org.in
HBSE 12th result declared, check result at bseh.org.in
HBSE 12th Result 2023 Live: Haryana board Class 12 result has been declared. The direct link to check HBSE results is available on the board website, bseh.org.in.

HBSE 12th Result link

The overall pass percentage stands at 81.65 per cent. Nancy of Nav Bharat Senior Secondary School in Bhiwani has topped the exam by scoring 498 marks out of 500.

BSEH only declared Class 12 results today. An update on Class 10 results date and time is awaited. 

A total of 5,59,738 applications were received for Class 10 and 12 final exams this year. Of them, 2,63,409 are Class 12 and 2,96,329 are Class 10 students. Class 12 final exams were held from February 27 to March 28 and Class 10 board exams from February 27 to March 25. 

Follow this blog for a direct link and other details on Haryana board Class 10, 12 results. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 15, 2023 07:18 PM IST

    Haryana 12th result: GURUGRAM toppers 

    TRIPTI CHAUHAN

    MUSKAN

    CHITRA

  • May 15, 2023 06:26 PM IST

    HBSE result 2023: Toppers from Fatehabad

    SOVIT

    NARENDER KUMAR

    SHILPA DEVI

    AJAY

    AADESH

  • May 15, 2023 06:08 PM IST

    HBSE 12th result 2023: Toppers from Faridabad

    AMAN

    KSHITIZ KUMAR

    ANJALI

    RASHI

    MAHI SHARMA

    YASHIKA

  • May 15, 2023 05:58 PM IST

    HBSE 12th result 2023: Ambala district toppers

    VAISHNAVI KALR

    ANCHAL RANI

    NAMRA SAIFI

    KUMKUM

    RAVINDER

  • May 15, 2023 05:49 PM IST

    HBSE class 12th result: Science toppers

    KANUJ: 496 marks

    SWEETY: 493

    ANU RANI: 492

    PARNEET KAUR: 492

  • May 15, 2023 05:48 PM IST

    HBSE 12th result: Commerce toppers

    NANCY: 498 marks

    JASMEET KAUR: 497 marks

    PRIYA: 496 marks

  • May 15, 2023 05:39 PM IST

    HBSE 12th result 2023: Overall toppers: 

    First topper: Nancy

    2nd topper: Jasmeet Kaur 

    3rd topper: Kanuj, Mansi Saini, and Priya

  • May 15, 2023 05:36 PM IST

    HBSE result 2023: Arts toppers

    MANSI SAINI: 496 marks

    MOHINI: 495 marks

    MANISHA: 494 marks

  • May 15, 2023 05:22 PM IST

    HBSE 12th result 2023:  Exam pass rate

    The exam pass rate for students in rural areas was 83.51 percent, while it was 77.7 percent for those in urban areas.

  • May 15, 2023 05:15 PM IST

    HBSE class 12th result: Direct link

    Direct link to check HBSE class 12th result

  • May 15, 2023 05:08 PM IST

    HBSE result 2023: Poor performing districts

    Faridabad : 67.89%

    Palwal: 73.93%

    Nuh: 74.27%

  • May 15, 2023 05:07 PM IST

    HBSE results 2023: Top three performer districts are

    Rewari 88.10%

    Mahendergarh 88%

    Jind 87.69%

     

  • May 15, 2023 04:23 PM IST

    HBSE 12th result 2023: Rural vs urban areas

    Pass percentage of students from rural areas: 83.51 per cent

    Urban areas: 77.70 per cent.

  • May 15, 2023 04:12 PM IST

    HBSE 12th result 2023: Govt and private schools

    The pass percentage of students in government schools stands at 80.66 per cent while it is 83.23 per cent in the case of private schools.

  • May 15, 2023 03:59 PM IST

    HBSE 12th result 2023: Highlights

    Appeared: 2,57,116 

    Pass: 2,09.933 

    Fail: 47,183

    Pass percentage: 81.65%.

  • May 15, 2023 03:56 PM IST

    HBSE 12th result 2023: Top 3 rank holders

    Among the three streams, these are HBSE 12th toppers: 

    1. Nancy (498/500 marks)
    2. Jasmeet Kaur (497 marks) 
    3. Kanuj, Mansi Saini, Priya (496 marks)
  • May 15, 2023 03:51 PM IST

    HBSE 12th result 2023: Girls outperform boys

    The pass percentage of girl students is 87.11 per cent which is much higher than that of boys' – 76.43 per cent. 

  • May 15, 2023 03:47 PM IST

    HBSE 12th result 2023: Bhiwani's Nancy tops

    Nancy of Nav Bharat Senior Secondary School in Bhiwani has emarged as the overall topper in the three streams. She has secured 498 marks out of 500.

  • May 15, 2023 03:44 PM IST

    HBSE 12th result 2023: Pass percentage at 81.65%

    Board of School Education Haryana has announced Class 12 results. The overall pass percentage stands at 81.65 per cent.

  • May 15, 2023 03:38 PM IST

    HBSE 12th result 2023 declared

    HBSE has announced Haryana board Class 12th result 2023. 

  • May 15, 2023 03:31 PM IST

    HBSE 12th result 2023 on bseh.org.in

    “500 Internal Server Error”, shows the official website of Haryana board result – bseh.org.in. 

  • May 15, 2023 03:21 PM IST

    HBSE 12th result 2023: PC to begin in 20 minutes

    The press conference for Haryana board 12th results begins in 20 minutes. Originally, it was scheduled for 3 pm. 

  • May 15, 2023 03:11 PM IST

    HBSE 12th result 2023: How students did last year

    HBSE result 2022: Stream vise

    Arts pass percent: 86.61%

    Science pass percent: 85.84%

    Commerce pass percent: 92.52%

  • May 15, 2023 03:07 PM IST

    HBSE 12th result 2023: Website, result page showing error

    The official website – bseh.org – and the result page – bseh.org.in/all-results – are showing error. When the link to check HBSE 12th result is active, it will be shared here. 

  • May 15, 2023 03:00 PM IST

    HBSE 12th result 2023 anytime now

    Haryana board 12th results will be announced anytime now. The PC is scheduled for 3 pm. 

  • May 15, 2023 02:56 PM IST

    HBSE 12th result 2023: Official website not working

    The official website of HBSE 12th result, bseh.org.in, is now unresponsive. 

  • May 15, 2023 02:54 PM IST

    HBSE 12th result 2023 in a few minutes

    Haryana Class 12 board exam results releasing in a few minutes. The PC begins at 3 pm. 

  • May 15, 2023 02:52 PM IST

    HBSE 12th result 2023 official website

    The official website for HBSE 12th result is bseh.org.in. Some of the previous posts could suggest that the official website is “bseh.org”, which is not correct. Inconvenience is deeply regretted. 

  • May 15, 2023 02:45 PM IST

    HBSE 12th result 2023: Science, Arts and Commerce streams

    HBSE will announce Class 12 results for all streams together. Students can check their marks online at bseh.org.in. 

  • May 15, 2023 02:40 PM IST

    HBSE 12th result 2023 in 20 minutes

    20 minutes to go till Haryana board 12th result 2023. The press conference begis at 3 pm. 

  • May 15, 2023 02:36 PM IST

    HBSE 12th result 2023: Official website to check marks online

    The official website to check Haryana board exam result is bseh.org. 

  • May 15, 2023 02:33 PM IST

    HBSE 12th result 2023 at 3 pm

    Less than 30 minutes till Haryana Class 12th board exam result. The official press conference is scheduled for 3 pm. 

  • May 15, 2023 02:23 PM IST

    How to check BSEH 12th result 2023

    1. Go to bseh.org.
    2. Go to the results tab.
    3. Open the Class 12 result link.
    4. Enter the asked credentials and login. 
    5. Check your BSEH 12th result 2023. 
  • May 15, 2023 02:18 PM IST

    HBSE 12th result 2023: Over 2.9 lakh students

    A total of 2,96,329 students were eligible to take HBSE 12th final exam this year. 

  • May 15, 2023 02:16 PM IST

    Where to check HBSE 12th result 2023?

    Once announced, students can check HBSE results on bseh.org.

  • May 15, 2023 02:12 PM IST

    HBSE 12th result 2023 date, time confirmed

    Haryana Board has confirmed that Class 12 results will be announced today, May 15, on bseh.org. 

  • May 15, 2023 12:34 PM IST

    Haryana Board Class 10: Know how to check

    Visit the HBSE official website at bseh.org.in

    Click on the HBSE class 10th result link

    Enter the roll number and date of birth on the Haryana Board exam admit card.

    Click on the ‘Submit’ button to enter details.

    HBSE 10th class results will be displayed on the screen.

    Download and print it for future reference.

  • May 15, 2023 11:34 AM IST

    HBSE 10th, 12th results 2023: Date and time

    HBSE result 2023 date and time are not announced yet. These results will be declared on bseh.org. 

  • May 15, 2023 10:15 AM IST

    BSEH Haryana board result: Class 12 result expected first

    Like last year, BSEH is expected to announce Haryana Class 12 board exam results first. Class 10 results are usually announced a few days after that. 

  • May 15, 2023 09:37 AM IST

    HBSE 10th, 12th results 2023: Where to check scores?

    When announced, students can check Haryana board exam results on bseh.org. 

  • May 15, 2023 09:23 AM IST

    HBSE 10th, 12th results 2023 date and time awaited

    An official confirmation on Haryana board Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results is awaited. BSEH is expected to announce these results soon. 

HBSE Haryana board 12th result 2023 declared, direct link here

board exams
Updated on May 15, 2023 05:29 PM IST

HBSE has announced board exam results for Class 12 students.

HBSE Haryana board 12th result 2023 declared, direct link here
ByHT Education Desk

Haryana Board 12th result 2023: 81.65% students pass HBSE Class 12 exam

board exams
Published on May 15, 2023 05:17 PM IST

Nancy of Nav Bharat Senior secondary school in Bhiwani’s Siwani topped the exam.

Haryana Board 12th result 2023: 81.65% students pass HBSE Class 12 exam
BySunil Rahar, Rohtak

BSEH Haryana Class 12 result 2023 out, steps to check marks at bseh.org

board exams
Updated on May 15, 2023 05:26 PM IST

Students can check the class 12th results at bseh.org.

BSEH Haryana Class 12 result 2023 out, steps to check marks
ByHT Education Desk

HBSE 12th Result 2023: Haryana Board 12th Result declared

board exams
Updated on May 15, 2023 03:53 PM IST

BSEH announced Class 12 board exam results today, May 15, at 3 pm.

HBSE 12th Result 2023 Date and Time: Haryana Board 12th Result released (HT File)
ByHT Education Desk

MP 5th Class Result 2023 released at rskmp.in, here's the direct link

board exams
Published on May 15, 2023 01:07 PM IST

MP Board School education minister announced Board 5th and 8th class results today at 12:30 pm.

MP 5th Class Result 2023 released at rskmp.in
ByHT Education Desk

MP 8th Class Result 2023 released, direct link to check MPBSE scores at rskmp.in

board exams
Updated on May 15, 2023 01:23 PM IST

The MP Board class 8th results were announced via press conference by School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar at 12:30 pm.

MP 8th Class Result 2023 released, direct link to check MPBSE results
ByHT Education Desk

MP Board 5th Result 2023: Know how to check MPBSE results at rskmp.in

board exams
Published on May 15, 2023 12:46 PM IST

Students can check the MP Board class 5th results at rskmp.in.

MP Board 5th Result 2023: Know how to check MPBSE results at rskmp.in
ByHT Education Desk

MP Board 8th Result 2023: Steps to check MPBSE 8th scores at rskmp.in

board exams
Published on May 15, 2023 12:42 PM IST

MPBSE announced class 8th result at 12:30 pm today.

MP Board 8th Result 2023: Steps to check MPBSE 8th scores at rskmp.in(HT File)
ByHT Education Desk

MP board Class 8th results 2023 out, details here

board exams
Updated on May 15, 2023 01:41 PM IST

MP School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar announced these results from the auditorium of Maharishi Patanjali Sanskrit Sansthan, Bhopal.

MP board Class 8th results 2023 out, details here
ByHT Education Desk

HBSE 12th Result 2023 Live: Haryana Class 12 result out, 81.65% pass, link here

board exams
Updated on May 15, 2023 07:18 PM IST

HBSE 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: HBSE class 12th results are available at bseh.org.in, here is direct link to check your scores. Check latest updates here: 

HBSE 12th result declared, check result at bseh.org.in
ByHT Education Desk

MP Board Class 5th, 8th results 2023 announced at www.rskmp.in

board exams
Updated on May 15, 2023 02:01 PM IST

MP Board Results 2023 Date And Time: Madhya Pradesh Class 5 and Class 8 results released today at 12:30 pm.

MP board Class 5th, 8th results 2023 date and time announced (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Education Desk

MP Board Class 5th, 8th Results 2023 Live: MPBSE result out @rskmp.in, get link

board exams
Updated on May 15, 2023 07:22 PM IST

MPBSE MP board 5th, 8th Result 2023 Live: MP board results announced. Students can check marks online on rskmp.in. Link given below:

MP board 5th, 8th result 2023 live updates: MPBSE results out, direct link (rskmp.in)
ByHT Education Desk

UP's Avishi Singh of 10th and Aryaan Tariq of 12th among toppers

board exams
Updated on May 14, 2023 06:10 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh students Avishi Singh and Mohd Aryaan Tariq are among the toppers.

ISC, ICSE results: Uttar Pradesh students dominate merit list
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

ICSE, ISC results 2023 out; 98.94% pass Class 10th, 96.93% pass 12th

board exams
Updated on May 14, 2023 03:39 PM IST

CISCE has announced ICSE and ISC results 2023. Students can check it on cisce.org.

ICSE, ISC results 2023 out, check details here
ByHT Education Desk

CISCE Result 2023: Know how to check ICSE 10th, ISC 12th result

board exams
Published on May 14, 2023 03:05 PM IST

CISCE has announces the ICSE (class 10th) and ISC(class 12th) Results.

CISCE Result 2023: Know how to check ICSE 10th, ISC 12th result(HT File)
ByHT Education Desk
