HBSE 10th Result 2023 Live: Haryana Class 10 result soon on bseh.org.in

HBSE 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH or HBSE) will announce Class 10 final exam results today, May 16, as per information given by board Chairperson VP Yadav. The time for HBSE 10th result 2023 is 3:30 pm. After the official announcement, students can go to the board website, bseh.org.in and check their marks.

A total of 2,96,329 students were eligible to appear for HBSE 10th final exam this year. In the result press conference, the board will share details like attendance in the exam, pass percentage, names of toppers, etc.

Haryana board 12th results were declared on May 15. This year, the overall pass percentage is 81.65 per cent.

When available, the direct link to check HBSE 10th result 2023 will be shared here. Follow this live blog for all the latest updates.