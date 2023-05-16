Home / Education / Board Exams / HBSE 10th Result 2023 Live: Haryana Class 10 result soon on bseh.org.in
HBSE 10th Result 2023 Live: Haryana Class 10 result soon on bseh.org.in

Updated on May 16, 2023 01:18 PM IST

HBSE 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: Haryana board (BSEH) will announce Class 10 results today, May 16, at 3:30 pm, on bseh.org.in.

HBSE 10th result 2023 live updates: Results today on bseh.org
HBSE 10th result 2023 live updates: Results today on bseh.org(HT File Photo)
ByHT Education Desk
HBSE 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH or HBSE) will announce Class 10 final exam results today, May 16, as per information given by board Chairperson VP Yadav. The time for HBSE 10th result 2023 is 3:30 pm. After the official announcement, students can go to the board website, bseh.org.in and check their marks. 

A total of 2,96,329 students were eligible to appear for HBSE 10th final exam this year. In the result press conference, the board will share details like attendance in the exam, pass percentage, names of toppers, etc. 

Haryana board 12th results were declared on May 15. This year, the overall pass percentage is 81.65 per cent.

When available, the direct link to check HBSE 10th result 2023 will be shared here. Follow this live blog for all the latest updates. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 16, 2023 01:18 PM IST

    HBSE 10th result 2023: Login credentials required

    1. Roll number
    2. Date of birth. 
  • May 16, 2023 12:49 PM IST

    HBSE 10th result: Timing

    BSEH will hold a press conference at 3:30 pm to announce the Class 10th result.

  • May 16, 2023 12:17 PM IST

    HBSE 10th result 2023: Over 2.9 lakh students

    As informed by HBSE, a total of 2,96,329 students were eligible for Class 10 board exams. Results will be declared today at 3:30 pm. 

  • May 16, 2023 11:37 AM IST

    HBSE 10th result 2023: Keep admit cards ready

    Keep your Haryana board exam admit cards ready. To check results online, students have to use roll number and date of birth. 

  • May 16, 2023 11:11 AM IST

    HBSE Haryana board Class 10th result 2023: When can students check marks

    HBSE will announce Class 10th results at 3:30 pm. After that, students can check their marks online at bseh.org.in. 

  • May 16, 2023 10:40 AM IST

    HBSE 10th result 2023: These information will be shared in the PC

    Haryana board will announce names of toppers, pass percentage, attendance in the exam and other key details in the 10th result press conference. 

  • May 16, 2023 10:13 AM IST

    HBSE 10th result 2023: 12th result announced

    HBSE yesterday announced results of Class 12 board exams. The overall pass percentage stands at 81.65 per cent this year. 

  • May 16, 2023 10:01 AM IST

    HBSE 10th result 2023 time confirmed

    HBSE will announce Haryana Class 10 board exam result at 3:30 pm. 

  • May 16, 2023 09:53 AM IST

    HBSE 10th result 2023: Toppers' names

    BSEH will announce names of first, second and third rank holders and marks secured by them in the result press conference. 

  • May 16, 2023 09:40 AM IST

    BSEH 10th result 2023: Haryana board 10th result time

    Chairperson VP Yadav has confirmed that Class 10 board exam result will be announced today. The time for result declaration has not been confirmed. 

  • May 16, 2023 09:34 AM IST

    HBSE 10th result 2023: How to check BSEH Class 10 result

    1. Go to the board website, bseh.org.in.
    2. On the home page, find and open the link to check secondary or Class 10 result.
    3. Enter the asked information and login. 
    4. Check your result and download the page. 
  • May 16, 2023 09:30 AM IST

    Where to check HBSE 10th result 2023

    HBSE 10th result will be available on the official website of the board – bseh.org.in.

  • May 16, 2023 09:17 AM IST

    HBSE 10th result 2023 releasing today

    Haryana Class 10th board exam results will be announced today, May 16. 

