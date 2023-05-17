RBSE Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023 Live: Result today at rajshaladarpan.nic.in

RBSE 8th Result 2023 Live Updates: Class 8 board exam results in Rajasthan will be announced today, May 17. Rajasthan Primary and Secondary Education Minister BD Kalla has informed that Class 8 board exam results will be announced online at 12 pm. After that, students can go to the Rajasthan Shala Darpan portal, rajshaladarpan.nic.in and check their scores. In addition, these results may also be available on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

This year, around 13 lakh students appeared in the RBSE Rajasthan Class 8th board exam and are waiting for results.

Once results are announced, students can check key details like pass percentage, names of toppers, etc. here. The direct link to check marks will also be shared here.