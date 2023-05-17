Home / Education / Board Exams / RBSE Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023 Live: Result today at rajshaladarpan.nic.in
RBSE Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023 Live: Result today at rajshaladarpan.nic.in

board exams
Updated on May 17, 2023 09:20 AM IST

RBSE 8th Result 2023: Rajasthan board Class 8 final exam results will be announced at 12 pm on rajshaladarpan.nic.in. More details below.

RBSE Rajasthan board Class 8th result 2023 live updates: Results today on rajshaladarpan.nic.in (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
RBSE Rajasthan board Class 8th result 2023 live updates: Results today on rajshaladarpan.nic.in (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
ByHT Education Desk
RBSE 8th Result 2023 Live Updates: Class 8 board exam results in Rajasthan will be announced today, May 17. Rajasthan Primary and Secondary Education Minister BD Kalla has informed that Class 8 board exam results will be announced online at 12 pm. After that, students can go to the Rajasthan Shala Darpan portal, rajshaladarpan.nic.in and check their scores. In addition, these results may also be available on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

This year, around 13 lakh students appeared in the RBSE Rajasthan Class 8th board exam and are waiting for results.

Once results are announced, students can check key details like pass percentage, names of toppers, etc. here. The direct link to check marks will also be shared here. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 17, 2023 09:20 AM IST

    RBSE 8th Result 2023: How to check scores

    1. Go to rajshaladarpan.nic.in.
    2. Now, go to Class 8 results.
    3. On the login page, enter the asked information.
    4. Login and check your board exam result. 
  • May 17, 2023 09:04 AM IST

    Rajasthan board 8th result 2023: Merit list

    Last year, Rajasthan Class 5 and 8 results were announced on the same day. RBSE did not publish merit list or announce names of toppers back then. 

  • May 17, 2023 08:52 AM IST

    RBSE 8th result 2023: Result time

    Rajasthan Class 8 results will be declared today. Students can check their marks online at 12 pm. 

  • May 17, 2023 08:35 AM IST

    Rajasthan board Class 8th result 2023: Keep your roll number ready

    To check RBSE results online, students have to use their board exam roll numbers as login credentials. 

  • May 17, 2023 08:22 AM IST

    RBSE Class 8th result 2023: 13 lakh students this year

    Rajasthan Education Minister BD Kalla has informed that around 13 lakh students appeared in the Class 8 board exam this year. They can check results today at 12 pm on rajshaladarpan.nic.in. 

  • May 17, 2023 08:19 AM IST

    Rajasthan board Class 8th result 2023: How to check marks online

    1. Go to rajshaladarpan.nic.in. 
    2. Now, open the link to check Class 8 board exam result. 
    3. Enter the asked information and login. 
    4. Check and download your RBSE 8th result 2023. 
  • May 17, 2023 08:09 AM IST

    RBSE 8th result 2023: Where to check Rajasthan board Class 8 results?

    The official website for RBSE 8th result is rajshaladarpan.nic.in. Apart from this, results may also be available on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

  • May 17, 2023 08:02 AM IST

    RBSE 8th result 2023: What Education Minister said

    Announcing the Class 8th result date and time, Rajasthan Education Minister BD Kalla tweeted in Hindi: “The result of the eighth board examination, 2023 will be released online on 17 May 2023 at 12 noon. Around 13 lakh students have appeared in the eighth board examination.”

  • May 17, 2023 08:00 AM IST

    Rajasthan board RBSE 8th result 2023 date and time

    Rajasthan board 8th result 2023 date: May 17

    RBSE 8th result 2023 time: 12 pm. 

  • May 17, 2023 07:59 AM IST

    RBSE Rajasthan board Class 8th result 2023 today

    Rajasthan Education Department will announce Class 8th board exam results today, May 17.

