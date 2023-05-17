Home / Education / Board Exams / BSER Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023: RBSE class 8 results declared at rajshaladarpan.nic.in

BSER Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023: RBSE class 8 results declared at rajshaladarpan.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
May 17, 2023 01:07 PM IST

BSER Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023 has been declared. The result link is available on the official website rajshaladarpan.nic.in.

Directorate of Education, Rajasthan has announced the RBSE Class 8th result 2023 on May 17 at 12 pm. Candidates can check the RBSE Class 8th result 2023 on the official website – rajshaladarpan.nic.in. RBSE class 8th result 2023 live updates.

This year, around 13 lakh candidates have appeared for the RBSE class 8th examination. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Rajasthan Board Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official website of the RBSE or Rajasthan Board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Look for the RBSE class 8th result link

Key in your roll number and credentials and click on submit

Your RBSE Class 8th result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

Last year a total of 12.63 lakh candidates appeared for the RBSE class 8th examination. In 2022, RBSE held the Class 5th Board Exams from April 27 to May 17, 2022. Last year, the overall pass percentage of RBSE Class 8 students was 95.5 per cent.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
© 2023 HindustanTimes
