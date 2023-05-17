RBSE Rajasthan board Class 8th result 2023 today on rajshaladarpan.nic.in

RBSE 8th Result 2023: Directorate of Education, Rajasthan will announce Class 8 board exam results today, May 17. RBSE Rajasthan board 8th result 2023 is scheduled to be declared online at 12 pm. After the official announcement, students can go to the Shala Darpan portal – rajshaladarpan.nic.in and check their marks online. In addition, Class 8 results may also be available on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. RBSE Rajasthan board 8th result 2023 live updates. RBSE Rajasthan board Class 8th result 2023: Results today on rajshaladarpan.nic.in(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Rajasthan Education Minister BD Kalla confirmed the date and time for Class 8th final exam resut. The minister tweeted in Hindi: “The result of the eighth board examination, 2023 will be released online on 17 May 2023 at 12 noon. Around 13 lakh students have appeared in the eighth board examination.”

Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready. They will have to use roll numbers and/or other asked details to check their scores online.

How to check RBSE 8th result 2023

Go to the Rajasthan Shala Darpan portal on rajshaladarpan.nic.in. Open the Class 8 result link. Enter the asked credentials and login. Check and download your result.

This year, around 13 lakh students appeared for the RBSE Rajasthan Class 8th board exam.