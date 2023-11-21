The deadline to register for the Class 10, 12, and 13 exam application forms has been extended by the Haryana School Education Board (BSEH) to November 24, 2023. The official website, bseh.org.in, is where students can register for the board exams. Previously, November 21 was the deadline for submitting application forms for the 2024 Haryana HBSE Board Exams.

HBSE extends last date to apply for annual exams Class 10th, 12th

The Haryana School Education Board Chairman, Dr. V.P. Yadav, and Board Secretary, Ms. Jyoti Mittal, H.P.S., have announced that the online application deadline for the Secondary/Senior Secondary (Regular) and Gurukul/Vidyapeethas (Pre-Madhyamik cum Secondary/Post Madhyamik cum Senior Secondary) annual examinations March 2024 has been extended.

All Secondary/Senior Secondary (Regular) and heads of Gurukul/Vidyapeethas can apply without a late fee by November 24, 2023. The heads of the school can apply online from November 25 to November 28 with a late fee of ₹300 and from November 25 to December 5 with a late fee of ₹1000.

For online registration of Vidyalaya/Gurukul/Vidyapeeth candidates, log in to the link given on the website of the Education Board www.bseh.org.in. Guidelines for online registration are available at the School login ID.

For any technical problem contact: 01664-254300 and 254309.

