Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / HP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: List of websites to check Term 1 results
board exams

HP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: List of websites to check Term 1 results

HP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 will likely be declared today or tomorrow. Candidates can check list of websites where the result link will be available. 
HP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: List of websites to check Term 1 results(HT File)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 03:13 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, HPBOSE will likely declare HP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 on February 7, 2022. The result for Term 1 results for both the classes will be declared together. Candidates who have appeared for the examinations can check the result through the list of websites given below.

HP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: List of websites

The result link will be available on these websites given below.

  • hpbose.org
  • results.gov.in

HPBOSE Chairman Suresh Kumar Soni said the board is in process to finalize the result. It has been compiled and we are rechecking the weightage to be double sure that there is no mistake. It may be published today or tomorrow. If today we would do it by 5pm. If not today, tomorrow it will be definitely done. 

All the candidates who have appeared for Class 10, 12 Term 1 exams will have to appear for Term 2 exams. The Term 2 date sheet has not been released by the Board yet. When released, the time table for Term 2 can be checked on the official site of HPBOSE. 

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hpbose hpbose.org board exam result
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result 2022 Live
Valentine's Week 2022
Lata Mangeshkar
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP