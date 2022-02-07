HP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: List of websites to check Term 1 results

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, HPBOSE will likely declare HP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 on February 7, 2022. The result for Term 1 results for both the classes will be declared together. Candidates who have appeared for the examinations can check the result through the list of websites given below.

HP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: List of websites

The result link will be available on these websites given below.

hpbose.org

results.gov.in

HPBOSE Chairman Suresh Kumar Soni said the board is in process to finalize the result. It has been compiled and we are rechecking the weightage to be double sure that there is no mistake. It may be published today or tomorrow. If today we would do it by 5pm. If not today, tomorrow it will be definitely done.

All the candidates who have appeared for Class 10, 12 Term 1 exams will have to appear for Term 2 exams. The Term 2 date sheet has not been released by the Board yet. When released, the time table for Term 2 can be checked on the official site of HPBOSE.

