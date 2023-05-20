HP Board class 12th Result 2023: Know how to check HPBOSE Plus 2 results at hpbose.org

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Education Desk
May 20, 2023 11:33 AM IST

HPBOSE has announced the class 12th Term 2 results on the official website.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the class 12th Term 2 results on the official website. Candidates can check the HPBOSE class 12th term 2 results on the official website at hpbose.org. The HPBOSE 12th results will be announced at 11 a.m. HPBOSE 12th Result 2023 Live.

HP Board class 12th Result 2023: Know how to check HPBOSE Plus 2 result(HT File)

A total of 105369 candidates appeared for the HPBOSE class 12th examination of which 83418 passed.

The term-2 exams for class 12 were conducted by HPBOSE from March 10 to March 31. This year, a total of 103928 candidates have appeared in the HPBOSE 12th Term-2 examinations.

HPBOSE Term 2 result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at hpbose.org

On the homepage, click on the results tab

Next, click on the result link

Key in your login details

Your result will be displayed on the screen

HPBOSE's 12th Tem 1 examination was conducted in September. A total of 104363 candidates appeared for the class 12th term 1 examination.

