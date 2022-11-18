HP BOSE class 8th date sheet revised, check detailed exam schedule here

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has revised the examination schedule for the class 8th winter session. The detailed examination schedule is available on the official website at hpbose.org.

The HP BOSE class 8th examinations will be held from December 1 to 9, 2022. The duration of the examination will be three hours from 10 an to 12 noon. Candidates will be provided 15 minutes to read the question paper.

Any electronic gadgets like calculators, watches with facilities of calculators, pagers, cellular phones and any other device are not allowed in the exam center.

HP BOSE class 8th date sheet

Date Subject December 1, 2022 Himachal Lok Sanskriti And Yoga December 2, 2022 Sanskrit December 3, 2022 English December 5, 2022 Maths December 6, 2022 Social Science December 7, 2022 Arts, Home Science, Music/Instrument, Punjabi, Urdu December 8, 2022 Science December 9, 2022 Hindi

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of HPBOSE for more details.