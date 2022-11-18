Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HP BOSE class 8th date sheet revised, check detailed exam schedule here

board exams
Published on Nov 18, 2022 07:13 PM IST

HPBOSE has revised the examination schedule for the class 8th winter session.

HP BOSE class 8th exam to begin from Dec 1
ByHT Education Desk

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has revised the examination schedule for the class 8th winter session. The detailed examination schedule is available on the official website at hpbose.org.

The HP BOSE class 8th examinations will be held from December 1 to 9, 2022. The duration of the examination will be three hours from 10 an to 12 noon. Candidates will be provided 15 minutes to read the question paper.

Any electronic gadgets like calculators, watches with facilities of calculators, pagers, cellular phones and any other device are not allowed in the exam center.

HP BOSE class 8th date sheet

DateSubject
December 1, 2022Himachal Lok Sanskriti And Yoga
December 2, 2022Sanskrit
December 3, 2022English
December 5, 2022Maths
December 6, 2022Social Science
December 7, 2022Arts, Home Science, Music/Instrument, Punjabi, Urdu
December 8, 2022Science
December 9, 2022Hindi

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of HPBOSE for more details.

