HPBOSE class 12th Result 2023 out at hpbose.org, get link to check HP Board class 12th Term 2 marks

Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) announced the HPBOSE Class 12 term-2 results 2023 on May 20, 2023. Candidates can download the results from the official website at hpbose.org. Himachal Pradesh. HPBOSE 12th result live. Students can check their HP Board Class 12th results 2023 by using their roll number.

HPBOSE class 12th Result 2023 out at hpbose.org(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

HPBOSE 12th result link

This year the HP Bose Class 12 board exams were held by the HPBOSE from March 10 to March 31. This year over 1,03,928 students appeared for the HP BOSE Class 12 examinations.

HPBOSE class 12th term 2 results: How to check

Visit the official website at hpbose.org

On the homepage, click on the result tab

Next, click on the result link

Key in your login details

Check the results and take the printout for future reference.