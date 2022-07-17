ICSE Class 10th Result 2022: How to check class 10th result at www.cisce.org

The ICSE 10th result 2022 has been announced by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on July 17, 2022 at 5:00 PM. ICSE 2022 result will be available on the official website at cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

This year the ICSE class 10th semester 2 exam commenced on April 25 and concluded on May 23. Candidates can also receive the ICSE class 10th result through SMS. To get ICSE results on your mobile, SMS ICSE to 09248082883. ICSE Result Live Updates

Direct link to check result here

CISCE conducted two examinations in a single examination year. While semester one examination were held in November-December, 2021, the second semester exams were held in April-May, 2022 for both class 10 and class 12

ICSE Class 10th result 2022: How to check

Visit the official results CISCE website at results.cisce.org

On the homepage, click on the result link for ICSE Class X.

Enter your UID, Index number, and Captcha.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check and take print out for future reference.