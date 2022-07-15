Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE Result 2022 Live Updates: Latest update on CBSE class 10th and 12th results
CBSE Result 2022 Live Updates: Latest update on CBSE class 10th and 12th results

  • CBSE Result 2022 Live Updates: Class 10th and 12th result expected soon at cbseresults.nic.in.
CBSE Result 2022 Live Updates: Latest update on CBSE class 10th and 12th results
CBSE Result 2022 Live Updates: Latest update on CBSE class 10th and 12th results(Arvind Yadav/HT photo)
Updated on Jul 15, 2022 08:30 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce Class 10 and Class results 12 soon. This year over 34 lakh candidates are awaiting CBSE class 10th and 12th result. As per the ANI report CBSE class 10th and 12th result is expected to be released in the last week of July.  

Once the result is out it will be available on the official website at cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in . Apart from the official website, the results will be available on the digilocker.gov.in and UMANG apps.

This year the CBSE exam were held in two terms the results of the Term 1 exams, which were held in November and December of last year, have already been released.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 15, 2022 08:30 PM IST

    CBSE Class 10th and 12th result

    Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 board exams in offline mode. Both Class 10 and Class 12 papers started on April 26 and the exams for Class 10 students ended on May 24. For Class 12 students, the papers concluded on June 15.

  • Jul 15, 2022 08:24 PM IST

    CBSE class 10th and 12th result

    To pass Class 10th and class 12th board exams, a student needs to score at least 33% marks in each subject.

  • Jul 15, 2022 08:22 PM IST

    CBSE Result 2022

    The CBSE class 10th examination was conducted in 75 subjects and for class 12th the examination was conducted in 114 subjects. 

  • Jul 15, 2022 08:17 PM IST

    CBSE Latest News

    A senior official of CBSE told ANI on condition of anonymity that "CBSE class 10 and 12 results are likely to declare in the last week of July as per the scheduled fixed by the Board and there is no delay in Board results."

  • Jul 15, 2022 08:13 PM IST

    CBSE Board Exams

    The CBSE class 10th examination lasted for 29 days and and class 12th result lasted for 51 days.

  • Jul 15, 2022 08:07 PM IST

    CBSE Term 2 Board Result

    Thsi year over 34 lakh students have appeared in classes 10 and 12 this year from India and abroad.

  • Jul 15, 2022 08:05 PM IST

    CBSE Results 2022

    CBSE class 10th examination was held in 7406 examination centers across the country and class 12th result was held in 6720 centers.

  • Jul 15, 2022 08:02 PM IST

    CBSE term 2 result: Class 10th and 12th result will be available on DigiLocker

    CBSE Board has decided to introduce security PIN for Digilocker accounts for Class 10, 12 students to access their digital academic documents including marksheets, certificates and migration certificates.

  • Jul 15, 2022 07:56 PM IST

    CBSE Class 10th and 12th result soon

    Total number of candidates Class 10th: 2116290

    Total number of candidates Class 12th: 1454370

  • Jul 15, 2022 07:49 PM IST

    CBSE class 10th and 12th result: How to check result

    Visit the official websites of CBSE at cbse.gov.in

    Click on CBSE result link

    Enter log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth

    CBSE 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen

    Download and take print out

  • Jul 15, 2022 07:48 PM IST

    CBSE Results 2022: Websites to check

    cbseresults.nic.in

    results.gov.in

    digilocker.gov.in

  • Jul 15, 2022 07:47 PM IST

    CBSE Board Exams

    The results for Classes 10 and 12 will be released in the last week of July, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) informed ANI.

  • Jul 15, 2022 07:45 PM IST

    CBSE class 10th and 12th result expected soon

    The CBSE Class 10, 12 result is expected to be released in last week of July 2022.

