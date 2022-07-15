CBSE Result 2022 Live Updates: Latest update on CBSE class 10th and 12th results
- CBSE Result 2022 Live Updates: Class 10th and 12th result expected soon at cbseresults.nic.in.
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce Class 10 and Class results 12 soon. This year over 34 lakh candidates are awaiting CBSE class 10th and 12th result. As per the ANI report CBSE class 10th and 12th result is expected to be released in the last week of July.
Once the result is out it will be available on the official website at cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in . Apart from the official website, the results will be available on the digilocker.gov.in and UMANG apps.
This year the CBSE exam were held in two terms the results of the Term 1 exams, which were held in November and December of last year, have already been released.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Jul 15, 2022 08:30 PM IST
CBSE Class 10th and 12th result
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 board exams in offline mode. Both Class 10 and Class 12 papers started on April 26 and the exams for Class 10 students ended on May 24. For Class 12 students, the papers concluded on June 15.
-
Jul 15, 2022 08:24 PM IST
CBSE class 10th and 12th result
To pass Class 10th and class 12th board exams, a student needs to score at least 33% marks in each subject.
-
Jul 15, 2022 08:22 PM IST
CBSE Result 2022
The CBSE class 10th examination was conducted in 75 subjects and for class 12th the examination was conducted in 114 subjects.
-
Jul 15, 2022 08:17 PM IST
CBSE Latest News
A senior official of CBSE told ANI on condition of anonymity that "CBSE class 10 and 12 results are likely to declare in the last week of July as per the scheduled fixed by the Board and there is no delay in Board results."
-
Jul 15, 2022 08:13 PM IST
CBSE Board Exams
The CBSE class 10th examination lasted for 29 days and and class 12th result lasted for 51 days.
-
Jul 15, 2022 08:07 PM IST
CBSE Term 2 Board Result
Thsi year over 34 lakh students have appeared in classes 10 and 12 this year from India and abroad.
-
Jul 15, 2022 08:05 PM IST
CBSE Results 2022
CBSE class 10th examination was held in 7406 examination centers across the country and class 12th result was held in 6720 centers.
-
Jul 15, 2022 08:02 PM IST
CBSE term 2 result: Class 10th and 12th result will be available on DigiLocker
CBSE Board has decided to introduce security PIN for Digilocker accounts for Class 10, 12 students to access their digital academic documents including marksheets, certificates and migration certificates.
-
Jul 15, 2022 07:56 PM IST
CBSE Class 10th and 12th result soon
Total number of candidates Class 10th: 2116290
Total number of candidates Class 12th: 1454370
-
Jul 15, 2022 07:49 PM IST
CBSE class 10th and 12th result: How to check result
Visit the official websites of CBSE at cbse.gov.in
Click on CBSE result link
Enter log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth
CBSE 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen
Download and take print out
-
Jul 15, 2022 07:48 PM IST
CBSE Results 2022: Websites to check
cbseresults.nic.in
results.gov.in
digilocker.gov.in
-
Jul 15, 2022 07:47 PM IST
CBSE Board Exams
The results for Classes 10 and 12 will be released in the last week of July, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) informed ANI.
-
Jul 15, 2022 07:45 PM IST
CBSE class 10th and 12th result expected soon
The CBSE Class 10, 12 result is expected to be released in last week of July 2022.
CBSE Result 2022 Live Updates: Latest update on CBSE class 10th and 12th results
- CBSE Result 2022 Live Updates: Class 10th and 12th result expected soon at cbseresults.nic.in.
CBSE Board Results 2022: Imp notice to access result on Digilocker released
JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2022 Live Updates: Jammu div result out at jkbose.nic.in
- JKBOSE has announced the Jammu Division Class 10 result 2022.
JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2022 for Jammu division declared, check result here
CBSE, CISCE Results 2022: Latest updates on Class 10, Class 12 result date, time
- CBSE, ICSE, ISC term 2 and final results expected soon. Here are all the latest updates.
CBSE Results: UGC asks universities to fix admission deadline after 12th results
- CBSE Results 2022: In a letter addressed to Vice-Chancellors, Principals and Directors, UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain has asked them to fix the last date for admission after CBSE Class 12 results.
JKBOSE class 10th result 2022 declared, direct link and how to check
- JKBOSE has announced the Jammu Division Class 10 result 2022 at jkbose.nic.in.
CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022: How to get marks sheets on DigiLocker
- CBSE Results 2022: CBSE results, in addition to cbseresults.nic.in, will be available on DigiLocker app and website.
Manipur HSLC Results 2022 out: 76 % students pass
- BSEM declared the High School Leaving Certificate (HSCL) exam 2022 results today, July 8, 2022.
Manipur HSLC Results 2022 out, Rahul leishram tops BSEM 10th exam
- Manipur HSLC Results 2022: Manipur education minister Thounaojam Basantakumar Singh announced the results of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or class 10 examinations 2022 of Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BSEM) on Friday afternoon.
Manipur HSLC result out at manresults.nic.in, here's how to check
- Manipur HSLC 2022 result declared at manresults.nic.in.
Manipur HSLC result 2022 declared at manresults.nic.in, direct link here
- Manipur HSLC result 2022 announced today at manresults.nic.in.
CBSE Results 2022 Date: When can students expect Class 10, 12 results
- CBSE Class 10, Class 12 results will be declared in the last week of July, news agency ANI reported, quoting officials.