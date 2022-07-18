CBSE Result 2022 Live: Updates on Class 10th, 12th results at cbseresults.nic.in
- CBSE Class 10th, 12th Results 2022 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce Class 10 and Class 12 term 2, final exam results soon on cbseresults.nic.in and other websites. Follow latest updates here.
CBSE Results 2022 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will most likely declare results of Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 board exams along with final results combining marks of term 1 and term 2 soon. A senior board official had earlier this month said CBSE results will be announced in time, and likely by July end. An official confirmation on CBSE 10th, 12th results date and time is awaited.
Students will get prior information regarding CBSE results date and time on the board website and on social media. When announced, they can go to cbseresults.nic.in and login with their school code, roll number and date of birth and download marks sheets.
Meanwhile, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced ICSE or Class 10 board exam results.
In addition to the board website, results will also be available on DigiLocker, UMANG app and on results.gov.in.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Jul 18, 2022 09:31 AM IST
CBSE Class 10, 12 results: New method to check scores on DigiLocker
Ahead of Class 10, 12 results, CBSE has released an important notice on how to access scorecards on DigiLocker. The Board has decided to introduce security PIN for DigiLocker accounts where students can access their digital academic documents including marksheets, certificates and migration certificates.
Student-wise security pins will be given to schools which will be passed on to individual students by schools. Read more here.
-
Jul 18, 2022 09:03 AM IST
CBSE 10th, 12th results 2022: Keep these details ready
Keep your board exam roll number and school code ready. These details will be required to check CBSE results.
-
Jul 18, 2022 08:41 AM IST
CBSE results 2022: Minimum pass marks
The minimum pass marks in CBSE Class 10 and 12 is 33% marks in aggregate. For subjects that have a practical component, they need to secure 33% marks in both theory and practical separately.
-
Jul 18, 2022 08:23 AM IST
CBSE 10th, 12th results 2022: Where to check scores
CBSE's result website is cbseresults.nic.in. Apart from this, students can check their scores on results.gov.in, digilocker.gov.in, etc.
-
Jul 18, 2022 08:07 AM IST
What UGC said about CBSE results
With undergraduate admissions at many universities across the country going on, and CBSE yet to declare board exam results, University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked them to wait till CBSE results are out and fix the admission deadline after that.
-
Jul 18, 2022 08:02 AM IST
CBSE results 2022 for Class 10, Class 12
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will most likely declare board exam results for Class 10 and Class 12 students by end of this month.
