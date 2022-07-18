Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE Result 2022 Live: Updates on Class 10th, 12th results at cbseresults.nic.in
Live

CBSE Result 2022 Live: Updates on Class 10th, 12th results at cbseresults.nic.in

  • CBSE Class 10th, 12th Results 2022 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce Class 10 and Class 12 term 2, final exam results soon on cbseresults.nic.in and other websites. Follow latest updates here. 
CBSE Result 2022 Live: Updates on Class 10th, 12th results at cbseresults.nic.in
CBSE Result 2022 Live: Updates on Class 10th, 12th results at cbseresults.nic.in(PTI)
Updated on Jul 18, 2022 09:31 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
OPEN APP

CBSE Results 2022 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will most likely declare results of Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 board exams along with final results combining marks of term 1 and term 2 soon. A senior board official had earlier this month said CBSE results will be announced in time, and likely by July end. An official confirmation on CBSE 10th, 12th results date and time is awaited. 

Students will get prior information regarding CBSE results date and time on the board website and on social media. When announced, they can go to cbseresults.nic.in and login with their school code, roll number and date of birth and download marks sheets. 

Meanwhile, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced ICSE or Class 10 board exam results. 

In addition to the board website, results will also be available on DigiLocker, UMANG app and on results.gov.in. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 18, 2022 09:31 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10, 12 results: New method to check scores on DigiLocker

    Ahead of Class 10, 12 results, CBSE has released an important notice on how to access scorecards on DigiLocker. The Board has decided to introduce security PIN for DigiLocker accounts where students can access their digital academic documents including marksheets, certificates and migration certificates.

    Student-wise security pins will be given to schools which will be passed on to individual students by schools. Read more here.

  • Jul 18, 2022 09:03 AM IST

    CBSE 10th, 12th results 2022: Keep these details ready

    Keep your board exam roll number and school code ready. These details will be required to check CBSE results. 

  • Jul 18, 2022 08:41 AM IST

    CBSE results 2022: Minimum pass marks

    The minimum pass marks in CBSE Class 10 and 12 is 33% marks in aggregate. For subjects that have a practical component, they need to secure 33% marks in both theory and practical separately. 

  • Jul 18, 2022 08:23 AM IST

    CBSE 10th, 12th results 2022: Where to check scores

    CBSE's result website is cbseresults.nic.in. Apart from this, students can check their scores on results.gov.in, digilocker.gov.in, etc. 

  • Jul 18, 2022 08:07 AM IST

    What UGC said about CBSE results

    With undergraduate admissions at many universities across the country going on, and CBSE yet to declare board exam results, University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked them to wait till CBSE results are out and fix the admission deadline after that.  

  • Jul 18, 2022 08:02 AM IST

    CBSE results 2022 for Class 10, Class 12

    Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will most likely declare board exam results for Class 10 and Class 12 students by end of this month. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse 10th result cbse result board exam result + 1 more
board exams

CBSE Result 2022 Live: Updates on Class 10th, 12th results at cbseresults.nic.in

  • CBSE Class 10th, 12th Results 2022 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce Class 10 and Class 12 term 2, final exam results soon on cbseresults.nic.in and other websites. Follow latest updates here. 
CBSE Result 2022 Live: Updates on Class 10th, 12th results at cbseresults.nic.in(PTI)
CBSE Result 2022 Live: Updates on Class 10th, 12th results at cbseresults.nic.in(PTI)
Updated on Jul 18, 2022 09:31 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
board exams

ICSE Class 10th Result 2022: 4 students top exam with 99.80% marks

ICSE Class 10th Result 2022 has been declared. This year 4 students have topped the examination with 99.80 marks. 
ICSE Class 10th Result 2022 (Representational image)(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
ICSE Class 10th Result 2022 (Representational image)(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Published on Jul 17, 2022 05:45 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
board exams

CISCE Class 10th Result 2022: ICSE 10th Result declared, 99.97% students pass 

CISCE Class 10th Result 2022 has been declared. ICSE 10th result has been declared. The overall pass percentage is 99.97%. 
CISCE Class 10th Result 2022:&nbsp;ICSE 10th Result declared, … students pass(HT File)
CISCE Class 10th Result 2022: ICSE 10th Result declared, … students pass(HT File)
Published on Jul 17, 2022 05:34 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
board exams

ICSE Class 10th Result 2022: How to check class 10th result at www.cisce.org

  • CISCE ICSE class 10th result has been announced today, July 17.
ICSE Class 10th Result 2022: How to check class 10th result at www.cisce.org
ICSE Class 10th Result 2022: How to check class 10th result at www.cisce.org
Published on Jul 17, 2022 05:07 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 18, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out