board exams

ICSE, ISC Result 2021: 100 % students pass Class 10, 99.93% Class 12

ICSE, ISC Result 2021 has been declared. The overall pass percentage of Class 10 is ... and Class 12 is ... The result for both 10th and 12th can be checked on cisce.org.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 03:21 PM IST
ICSE, ISC Result 2021 pass percentage

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations has declared ICSE, ISC Result 2021. The result for both Class 10 and Class 12 was announced at 3 pm. Students who have registered for ICSE and ISC exam can check the result on the official site of CISCE on cisce.org.

The overall pass percentage of Class 10 is 100 percent and the overall pass percentage of Class 12 is 99.93 percent. This year the Board has not released the toppers list or merit list as the exams were not conducted. The exams were cancelled by the Board due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country. Later the Board released the evaluation criteria.

ICSE, ISC Result 2021 Live Updates

Individual candidates can access the results by visiting the council’s website — cisce.org results.cisce.org. The results of the ICSE and ISC year 2021 examinations can also be checked through CAREERS portal or through SMS.

The last date for dispute resolution of candidates has been set at August 1, 2021. Any requests thereof will not be entertained, said the Council. However, the dispute resolution mechanism is only for the correction of calculation errors. The improvement exams will be conducted if the situation is conducive.

Topics
cisce cisce isc result cisce org

