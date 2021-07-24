ICSE, ISC Result 2021 Live Updates: CISCE result for 10th, 12th at cisce.org soon

ICSE, ISC Result 2021 Live Updates: ICSE, ISC Result 2021 will be released today, July 24, on CISCE portal cisce.org at 3 pm. CISCE class 10th, 12th results have been prepared following an alternative marking scheme. Students can report error in calculation in CISCE result to their school heads.

This is the second year in a row, the Board has resorted to an alternative assessment scheme for evaluating ICSE and ISC students. In 2020, when nationwide lockdown was imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many papers of the then ongoing board exams had to be stopped.

"This year has been an exceptionally difficult year for everyone due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the multiple National and States lockdowns, coupled with many other related problems.

Despite all odds, CISCE has successfully completed the evaluation of the ICSE & ISC Year 2020 Examinations Answer Scripts and is now ready to declare the results," the CISCE had said last year. This year as well, board exams could not be held at all as COVID-19 cases had surged in the country during March-May. This year also marks have been assessed in a non-traditional way.