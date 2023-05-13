ICSE, ISC Result 2023 Live: CISCE Class 10th, 12th results at 3 pm, direct link

ICSE, ISC Result 2023 Live Updates: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE will announce ICSE, ISC Result 2023 today, May 14, at 3 pm. The CISCE Class 10th and 12th results when declared can be checked by all the appeared candidates on the official site of CISCE at cisce.org and results.cisce.org.

The Class 10 or ICSE examinations started on February 27, 2023 and ended on March 29, 2023. Class 12 or ISC examination commenced from February 13, 2023 with English Paper I. The last date of the examination was March 31, 2023. Students were given 15 minutes time to read the question paper.

Around 2.5 lakh candidates have appeared for CISCE Examination this year for Class 10, 12. Apart from the official website, the results can also be checked via SMS. Follow the blog for updates on direct links, pass percentage, toppers and more.