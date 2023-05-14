CISCE to announce ICSE, ISC board exam results 2023 today

ICSE, ISC Results 2023: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) is going to announce ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) board exam results 2023 today, May 14. Both ICSE and ISC results will be declared at 3 pm, Chief Executive & Secretary of CISCE Gerry Arathoon said in a letter to school principals. ICSE, ISC result 2023 live updates. CISCE to declare ICSE, ISC board exam results 2023 today

Candidates individual results will be available through official websites of CISCE – cisce.org and results.cisce.org – and tabulation registers will be made available to schools on the careers portal of the board.

To access individual results, CISCE students have to login to the board website using unique ID and index number.

How to check ICSE, ISC result 2023

Go to results.cisce.org.

Select ICSE or ISC results.

Enter the course code, candidate UID, index number and the captcha.

Click on the show result button.

Click on the print result button to get printout.

The module for rechecking results will be activated after results are announced and the facility will remain active till May 21.

CISCE conducted year 2023 final exams for ICSE students from February 27 to March 29 and ISC exams from March 1 to April 5.