ICSE, ISC Result 2023 Live: CISCE Class 10th, 12th results at 3 pm, direct link
ICSE, ISC Result 2023 Live Updates: CISCE will announce the ICSE and ISC results on May 14. Follow the blog for the latest updates.
ICSE, ISC Result 2023 Live Updates: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE will announce ICSE, ISC Result 2023 today, May 14, at 3 pm. The CISCE Class 10th and 12th results when declared can be checked by all the appeared candidates on the official site of CISCE at cisce.org and results.cisce.org.
The Class 10 or ICSE examinations started on February 27, 2023 and ended on March 29, 2023. Class 12 or ISC examination commenced from February 13, 2023 with English Paper I. The last date of the examination was March 31, 2023. Students were given 15 minutes time to read the question paper.
Around 2.5 lakh candidates have appeared for CISCE Examination this year for Class 10, 12. Apart from the official website, the results can also be checked via SMS. Follow the blog for updates on direct links, pass percentage, toppers and more.
Follow all the updates here:
May 14, 2023 01:24 PM IST
ICSE, ISC result 2023: Direct link
Here's the direct link to check ICSE, ISC results 2023. Use it to check your marks after 2 pm.
May 14, 2023 12:58 PM IST
ICSE, ISC result 2023: Fee for re-checking
ICSE: ₹1,000 per paper
ISC: ₹1,000 per subject
Students can apply for re-checking directly on the website or through their schools.
May 14, 2023 12:34 PM IST
ICSE, ISC results 2023: Re-checking of marks
CISCE said that the facility for re-cheking ICSE and ISC results will be made available at 3 pm today. The window will remain open till May 21.
May 14, 2023 12:07 PM IST
CISCE result 2023: Rechecking Module
The CISCE 2023 rechecking module will be available today from 3 pm till May 21.
May 14, 2023 11:43 AM IST
May 14, 2023 11:05 AM IST
ICSE, ISC results 2023: Login credentials required to view marks
Students can check CISCE results on board websites using unique ID and index number. Results will be announced at 3 pm.
May 14, 2023 10:54 AM IST
May 14, 2023 10:09 AM IST
ICSE, ISC results to be declared together
As per the official notice, both ICSE and ISC results will be announced at the same time (3 PM).
May 14, 2023 09:17 AM IST
May 14, 2023 08:39 AM IST
ICSE, ISC results 2023 time
As per the official notice, CISCE will declare ICSE and ISC results at 3 pm.
May 14, 2023 08:13 AM IST
Where to check ICSE, ISC results 2023
Students can check ICSE and ISC final exam results on cisce.org and results.cisce.org after the official announcement.
May 14, 2023 07:53 AM IST
ICSE, ISC results 2023 today
The wait will be finally over!
CISCE is going to ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) year 2023 final exam results today, May 14.
May 13, 2023 09:22 PM IST
CISCE result 2023: Last date for retaining answer sheets
CISCE does not undertake to retain answer scripts of candidates later than 60 days from the day of the declaration of results.
-
May 13, 2023 08:33 PM IST
May 13, 2023 08:19 PM IST
CISCE results 2023: Class 10th and 12th result tomorrow
CISCE class 10th and 12th results will be announced tomorrow at 3 pm.
May 13, 2023 08:07 PM IST
ICSE Board Result 2023: Exams were conducted in Feb, March
Class 10 or ICSE examinations commenced on February 27, 2023, and concluded on March 29, 2023.
May 13, 2023 07:14 PM IST
ISC result 2023: What if candidates fails the exam
Candidates who are entered as regular candidates for the ISC Year 2023 Examination and who fail to secure Pass Certificates will be permitted to reappear for the ISC Examination in the Year 2024, but not thereafter, without further attendance, at an affiliated and registered school.
May 13, 2023 07:02 PM IST
May 13, 2023 06:50 PM IST
CISCE results 2023: Check result via DigiLocker
Visit the official website at digilocker.gov.in
Click on the result link
It will redirect to a login page
Enter your Aadhaar/mobile number, and 6-digit security Pin shared by the school, and click on the Sign In button
Your mark sheet will be displayed on the screen.
May 13, 2023 06:40 PM IST
ICSE exam result tomorrow: What if students fails to secure pass certificate?
Candidates who fail to secure Pass Certificate will be permitted to appear for the Compartmental Examination in any one subject in which they have not secured the Pass Marks. However, the candidate should have secured Pass Marks in English (Compulsory) and three other subjects in the ICSE Year 2023 Examination to be eligible to appear for the Compartmental Examination.
May 13, 2023 06:32 PM IST
CISCE result 2023: Class 10th and 12th result will be announce at press conference
The CISCE class 10th and 12th results will be announced through a press conference at CISCE's office.
May 13, 2023 06:07 PM IST
May 13, 2023 05:59 PM IST
ICSE, ISC Result 2023: CISEC class 10th and 12 result tomorrow
CISCE will announce ICSE, ISC Result 2023 on Sunday, May 14 at 3 pm.
May 13, 2023 05:45 PM IST
CISCE 2023: Over 2.5 lakh candidates appeared
This year over 2.5 lakh candidates have appeared for the ISC and ICSE examinations.
May 13, 2023 05:04 PM IST
CISCE 2023: ICSE exam date
The ICSE or Class 10 exams were held from February 27, 2023, to March 29, 2023.
May 13, 2023 04:01 PM IST
CISCE 2023: ISC exam dates
Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) commenced the ISC (Class) 12 board exam 2023 on February 13 and concluded on March 31.
May 13, 2023 03:44 PM IST
ICSE Result 2023: Login credentials
Candidates can check ICSE class 10th result 2023 through their unique ID, index number.
May 13, 2023 03:35 PM IST
ISC 12th Board Result 2023: Alternative methods to check
Candidates can check the CISCE ICSE class 10th result through Official website, SMS, and DigiLocker.
May 13, 2023 03:25 PM IST
ICSE 10th result 2023 topper list
ICSE 10th result 2023 topper list will be shared along with the results.
May 13, 2023 03:12 PM IST
May 13, 2023 03:03 PM IST
ICSE Result 2023 Class 10: Official website not working
ICSE Result 2023 Class 10 official website results.cisce.org is not working at the moment. Candidates are advised to refresh the page.
May 13, 2023 02:51 PM IST
ISC Board Result 2023: Who can appear for compartment exam?
Candidates will be allowed to appear in compartment examination in any one subject in which they have not secured pass marks.
May 13, 2023 02:40 PM IST
ICSE 10th result 2023 declared: Not yet
ICSE 10th result 2023 has not been declared yet. The result when announced can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official site of CISCE at cisce.org.
May 13, 2023 02:28 PM IST
ISC 12th Result 2023 Date
ISC 12th Result 2023 Date have not been announced by CISCE. The result date notice is expected to be released soon and can be checked on the official site of CISCE at cisce.org.
May 13, 2023 02:22 PM IST
May 13, 2023 02:16 PM IST
ISC Result 2023: When was exam conducted?
The Indian School Certificate Examinations Council (CISCE) conducted the ISC exam from February 13 to March 31, 2023.
May 13, 2023 02:11 PM IST
ICSE 10th result 2023 link CISCE: Exam dates
The Class 10 or ICSE examinations was started on February 27, 2023 and ended on March 29, 2023 at various exam centres across the country,
May 13, 2023 01:59 PM IST
CISCE Result 2023 Class 12: How will schools get results?
Schools can get results by logging in with the principal's login ID and password to the CISCE's Careers portal.
May 13, 2023 01:53 PM IST
May 13, 2023 01:42 PM IST
ISC 12th Result 2023: Check results via SMS
Candidates can use SMS to check their results. In the new message field, type your unique ID as follows to obtain your ISC results via SMS: Send your seven-digit unique ID, ISC 1234567, to 09248082883.
May 13, 2023 01:37 PM IST
May 13, 2023 01:32 PM IST
CISCE 12th Result 2023: When to check results
CISCE 12th Result 2023 date and time is not announced yet. Candidates can expect the results be announced any day. But before that, the result date notice will be issued by CISCE on cisce.org.
May 13, 2023 01:25 PM IST
CISCE Result 2023 Class 10: Date and Time
CISCE Result 2023 Class 10 result date and time have not been announced yet. As per various media reports, the Class 10, 12 result date notice will be released likely soon.