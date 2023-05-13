Home / Education / Board Exams / ICSE, ISC Result 2023 Live: CISCE Class 10th, 12th results at 3 pm, direct link
ICSE, ISC Result 2023 Live: CISCE Class 10th, 12th results at 3 pm, direct link

board exams
Updated on May 14, 2023 01:27 PM IST

ICSE, ISC Result 2023 Live Updates: CISCE will announce the ICSE and ISC results on May 14. Follow the blog for the latest updates. 

ICSE, ISC results 2023 live updates (cisce.org)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
ICSE, ISC Result 2023 Live Updates: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE will announce ICSE, ISC Result 2023 today, May 14, at 3 pm. The CISCE Class 10th and 12th results when declared can be checked by all the appeared candidates on the official site of CISCE at cisce.org and results.cisce.org. 

The Class 10 or ICSE examinations started on February 27, 2023 and ended on March 29, 2023. Class 12 or ISC examination commenced from February 13, 2023 with English Paper I. The last date of the examination was March 31, 2023. Students were given 15 minutes time to read the question paper. 

Around 2.5 lakh candidates have appeared for CISCE Examination this year for Class 10, 12. Apart from the official website, the results can also be checked via SMS. Follow the blog for updates on direct links, pass percentage, toppers and more. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 14, 2023 01:24 PM IST

    ICSE, ISC result 2023: Direct link

    Here's the direct link to check ICSE, ISC results 2023. Use it to check your marks after 2 pm. 

  • May 14, 2023 12:58 PM IST

    ICSE, ISC result 2023: Fee for re-checking

    ICSE: 1,000 per paper

    ISC: 1,000 per subject

    Students can apply for re-checking directly on the website or through their schools. 

  • May 14, 2023 12:34 PM IST

    ICSE, ISC results 2023: Re-checking of marks

    CISCE said that the facility for re-cheking ICSE and ISC results will be made available at 3 pm today. The window will remain open till May 21.

  • May 14, 2023 12:07 PM IST

    CISCE result 2023: Rechecking Module

    The CISCE 2023 rechecking module will be available today from 3 pm till May 21.

  • May 14, 2023 11:43 AM IST

    CISCE results 2023: Know how to check

    Go to results.cisce.org.

    Select ICSE or ISC results.

    Enter the course code, candidate UID, index number and the captcha.

    Click on the show result button.

    Click on the print result button to get the printout.

  • May 14, 2023 11:05 AM IST

    ICSE, ISC results 2023: Login credentials required to view marks

    Students can check CISCE results on board websites using unique ID and index number. Results will be announced at 3 pm. 

  • May 14, 2023 10:54 AM IST

    ICSE, ISC results 2023: How to check your marks online

    1. Go to cisce.org. 
    2. Now, go to the result page.
    3. Select your class. 
    4. Enter the asked credentials and login. 
    5. Check and download your result.
  • May 14, 2023 10:09 AM IST

    ICSE, ISC results to be declared together

    As per the official notice, both ICSE and ISC results will be announced at the same time (3 PM). 

  • May 14, 2023 09:17 AM IST

  • May 14, 2023 08:39 AM IST

    ICSE, ISC results 2023 time

    As per the official notice, CISCE will declare ICSE and ISC results at 3 pm. 

  • May 14, 2023 08:13 AM IST

    Where to check ICSE, ISC results 2023

    Students can check ICSE and ISC final exam results on cisce.org and results.cisce.org after the official announcement. 

  • May 14, 2023 07:53 AM IST

    ICSE, ISC results 2023 today

    The wait will be finally over!

    CISCE is going to ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) year 2023 final exam results today, May 14. 

  • May 13, 2023 09:22 PM IST

    CISCE result 2023: Last date for retaining answer sheets 

    CISCE does not undertake to retain answer scripts of candidates later than 60 days from the day of the declaration of results.

  • May 13, 2023 08:33 PM IST

  • May 13, 2023 08:19 PM IST

    CISCE results 2023: Class 10th and 12th result tomorrow

    ICSE&ISC exam results tomorrow
    ICSE&ISC exam results tomorrow

    CISCE class 10th and 12th results will be announced tomorrow at 3 pm.

  • May 13, 2023 08:07 PM IST

    ICSE Board Result 2023: Exams were conducted in Feb, March

    Class 10 or ICSE examinations commenced on February 27, 2023, and concluded on March 29, 2023.

  • May 13, 2023 07:14 PM IST

    ISC result 2023: What if candidates fails the exam

    Candidates who are entered as regular candidates for the ISC Year 2023 Examination and who fail to secure Pass Certificates will be permitted to reappear for the ISC Examination in the Year 2024, but not thereafter, without further attendance, at an affiliated and registered school.

  • May 13, 2023 07:02 PM IST

  • May 13, 2023 06:50 PM IST

    CISCE results 2023: Check result via DigiLocker

    Visit the official website at digilocker.gov.in

    Click on the result link

    It will redirect to a login page

    Enter your Aadhaar/mobile number, and 6-digit security Pin shared by the school, and click on the Sign In button

    Your mark sheet will be displayed on the screen.

  • May 13, 2023 06:40 PM IST

    ICSE exam result tomorrow: What if students fails to secure pass certificate?

    Candidates who fail to secure Pass Certificate will be permitted to appear for the Compartmental Examination in any one subject in which they have not secured the Pass Marks. However, the candidate should have secured  Pass Marks in English (Compulsory) and three other subjects in the ICSE Year 2023 Examination to be eligible to appear for the Compartmental Examination. 

  • May 13, 2023 06:32 PM IST

    CISCE result 2023: Class 10th and 12th result will be announce at press conference 

    The CISCE class 10th and 12th results will be announced through a press conference at CISCE's office.

  • May 13, 2023 06:07 PM IST

    CISCE Result tomorrow : Know how to check the result

    Visit the official site of CISCE on cisce.org.

    Click on the result link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

  • May 13, 2023 05:59 PM IST

    ICSE, ISC Result 2023: CISEC class 10th and 12 result tomorrow

    CISCE will announce ICSE, ISC Result 2023 on Sunday, May 14 at 3 pm.

  • May 13, 2023 05:45 PM IST

    CISCE 2023: Over 2.5 lakh candidates appeared

    This year over 2.5 lakh candidates have appeared for the ISC and ICSE examinations.

  • May 13, 2023 05:04 PM IST

    CISCE 2023: ICSE exam date

    The ICSE or Class 10 exams were held from February 27, 2023, to March 29, 2023.

  • May 13, 2023 04:01 PM IST

    CISCE 2023: ISC exam dates

    Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) commenced the ISC (Class) 12 board exam 2023 on February 13 and concluded on March 31. 

  • May 13, 2023 03:44 PM IST

    ICSE Result 2023: Login credentials 

    Candidates can check ICSE class 10th result 2023 through their unique ID, index number.

  • May 13, 2023 03:35 PM IST

    ISC 12th Board Result 2023: Alternative methods to check 

    Candidates can check the CISCE ICSE class 10th result through Official website, SMS, and DigiLocker.

  • May 13, 2023 03:25 PM IST

    ICSE 10th result 2023 topper list

    ICSE 10th result 2023 topper list will be shared along with the results. 

  • May 13, 2023 03:12 PM IST

    ISC Result 2023: How to download marksheet 

    Visit the official site of CISCE on cisce.org.

    Click on the ISC Result 2023 link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

  • May 13, 2023 03:03 PM IST

    ICSE Result 2023 Class 10: Official website not working 

    ICSE Result 2023 Class 10 official website results.cisce.org is not working at the moment. Candidates are advised to refresh the page. 

  • May 13, 2023 02:51 PM IST

    ISC Board Result 2023: Who can appear for compartment exam?

    Candidates will be allowed to appear in compartment examination in any one subject in which they have not secured pass marks. 

  • May 13, 2023 02:40 PM IST

    ICSE 10th result 2023 declared: Not yet 

    ICSE 10th result 2023 has not been declared yet. The result when announced can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official site of CISCE at cisce.org. 

  • May 13, 2023 02:28 PM IST

    ISC 12th Result 2023 Date

    ISC 12th Result 2023 Date have not been announced by CISCE. The result date notice is expected to be released soon and can be checked on the official site of CISCE at cisce.org. 

  • May 13, 2023 02:22 PM IST

    ICSE 10th result 2023 how to check

    1)Visit the official results website of CISCE

    2) On the homepage, click on the result link

    3) Select the course ICSE as required

    4) Enter your UID, Index number, and Captcha

    5) Your result will be displayed on the screen

    6) Check and take print out for future reference.

  • May 13, 2023 02:16 PM IST

    ISC Result 2023: When was exam conducted? 

    The Indian School Certificate Examinations Council (CISCE) conducted the ISC exam from February 13 to March 31, 2023. 

  • May 13, 2023 02:11 PM IST

    ICSE 10th result 2023 link CISCE: Exam dates 

    The Class 10 or ICSE examinations was started on February 27, 2023 and ended on March 29, 2023 at various exam centres across the country, 

  • May 13, 2023 01:59 PM IST

    CISCE Result 2023 Class 12: How will schools get results?

    Schools can get results by logging in with the principal's login ID and password to the CISCE's Careers portal.

  • May 13, 2023 01:53 PM IST

  • May 13, 2023 01:42 PM IST

    ISC 12th Result 2023: Check results via SMS 

    Candidates can use SMS to check their results. In the new message field, type your unique ID as follows to obtain your ISC results via SMS: Send your seven-digit unique ID, ISC 1234567, to 09248082883.

  • May 13, 2023 01:37 PM IST

    ICSE result 2023 class 10 CISCE: How to check scores 

    1)Visit the official results website of CISCE

    2) On the homepage, click on the result link

    3) Select the course ICSE or ISC as required

    4) Enter your UID, Index number, and Captcha

    5) Your result will be displayed on the screen

    6) Check and take print out for future reference.

  • May 13, 2023 01:32 PM IST

    CISCE 12th Result 2023: When to check results 

    CISCE 12th Result 2023 date and time is not announced yet. Candidates can expect the results be announced any day. But before that, the result date notice will be issued by CISCE on cisce.org. 

  • May 13, 2023 01:25 PM IST

    CISCE Result 2023 Class 10: Date and Time 

    CISCE Result 2023 Class 10 result date and time have not been announced yet. As per various media reports, the Class 10, 12 result date notice will be released likely soon. 

