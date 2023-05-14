The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE, announced the ICSE, ISC Result 2023 on May 14. The class 10th and 12th results were declared at 3 p.m. Candidates can check their class 10th and 12th results at cisce.org and results.cisce.org. ICSE, ISC Result 2023 Live. CISCE students can check their results through their unique ID and index number. ICSE, ISC 10th, 12th Result 2023 Declared: Direct link to check CISCE results

ICSE, ISC Result 2023 direct link

For the ICSE or Class 10 final exam this year, a total of 1,28,131 boys and 1,09,500 girls appeared. The overall pass percentage is 98.94%, with 1,26,474 boys and 1,08,640 girls passing the exam.

There were a total of 46,724 girls and 51,781 boys that took the ISC or Class 12th examination. 45,796 females and 49,687 boys have passed the exams. 96.93% of students pass the exam overall.

Girls outperformed boys in the ICSE exam, with a 99.21% pass percentage.98.71% of boys passed the examination. In the ISC examination girls have achieved a pass percentage of 98.01% boys have achieved a pass percentage of 95.96%.

This year nine ICSE students have topped the 2023 final exam by securing 499 or 99.8% marks. This year five students have topped the ISC final exam with a score of 399 or 99.75%.

ICSE and ISC Result 2023: How To Check

Visit the official websites at results.cisce.org and cisce.org

On the homepage, click on the result link

Enter your unique ID, index number and click on submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference.