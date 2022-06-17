IIT Guwahati's 24th convocation held, 1,620 degrees awarded

The 24th Convocation, of IIT Guwahati was conducted on Friday, June 17. A total of 1,620 students received degrees in various disciplines. The degrees were awarded to 1431 male candidates and 189 female candidates.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Among those who received degrees, there were 697 BTech/BDes students, 470 MTech/MDes students, 253 PhD students, and 196 Master degree students. In addition, three students received Dual Degrees (MS + PhD).

Mr Gaurang Ramakant Kane (B.Tech, Engineering Physics) topped in entire BTech/BDes batch, while Ms. Akshita Jain (B.Tech, Chemical Engineering) received the Shankar Dayal Sharma Gold Medal. Among the graduating class, 9 students are Persons with Disabilities.

Prof. Jagdish Mukhi, Governor of Assam was the Chief Guest and Mr. Rahul Mehta, Founder of the Mehta Family Foundation, Houston, USA, was the Guest of Honor.

“In close to 3 decades IIT Guwahati has become known for its environment of academic experience in the entire country with its quality technical education. The Institution has produced globally competitive human resource and carried out research that is significantly benefited the society. This shows the social commitment of this Institute. The Alumni produced by IIT Guwahati comprise engineers, entrepreneurs, and technologists who have helped building new India" , Governor of Assam, said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Congratulating all the graduating students and their family Prof. T. G. Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, said, “It is noteworthy to mention that the research dimension of IIT Guwahati is broadening significantly and both private and government funded companies have funded various sponsored research projects to IIT Guwahati.”

Mr. Rahul Mehta, Founder of Mehta Family Foundation, addressed the students and advised all students to express gratitude to their parents for all the sacrifices they have made for them in this memorable journey.