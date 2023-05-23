Jharkhand Academic Council will declare JAC Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 today. Candidates who have appeared for Jharkhand Class 10 and Class 12 Science stream board examination can check Jharkhand HS results on Hindustan Times education page. JAC 10th 12th Result 2023 Live Updates

JAC 10th, 12th Result 2023: How to check Jharkhand Board results on HT Portal

The result link will also be available on the official site of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in and on jacresults.com.

The JAC class 10th exams were conducted from March 14 to April 3 and the class 12th exams were held from March 14 to April 5, 2023 at various examination centres across the state. Around 8 lakh candidates have registered themselves for JAC Class 10, 12 board examination in the state.

Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 examination can check the results through these simple steps given below on HT portal.

Visit the official site of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com.

Click on Education link available on the left hand side of the portal.

A new page will open where you will get the Board exam tag on the top of the page.

Click on it and a new page will open having names of all the boards.

Click on Jharkhand board page link and then go to Jharkhand Class 10 or Jharkhand Class 12 result link.

Enter the required login credentials.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

