JAC 10th 12th Result 2023 Live: Latest updates on Jharkhand Board Results

JAC 10th 12th Result 2023 Live: Jharkhand Academic Council will release JAC 10th 12th Result 2023 is due course of time. The Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 Results is awaited and when released it can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official site of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
The Class 10, 12 results can also be checked by all appeared candidates on jacresults.com.
The JAC class 10th exams were conducted from March 14 to April 3 and the class 12th exams were held from March 14 to April 5, 2023 at various examination centres across the state. Around 8 lakh candidates have registered themselves for JAC Class 10, 12 board examination in the state. Follow the blog for latest updates on results date, direct link, pass percentage and other details
Follow all the updates here:
-
May 22, 2023 09:22 AM IST
-
May 22, 2023 09:17 AM IST
JAC Jharkhand 10th, 12th Board result 2023: Details on marksheet
Name
Roll Number of students
Name of the Examination
Subjects
Marks secured in each subject
Total Marks secured
Minimum marks required
Qualifying status and percentage acquired
-
May 22, 2023 09:12 AM IST
Jharkhand Board Matric Result: Merit list to release
Jharkhand Board Matric Result will be announced likely soon. As per media reports, the Board will also release the merit list along with the names of the toppers this year too.
-
May 22, 2023 09:07 AM IST
-
May 22, 2023 09:02 AM IST
Jharkhand Result: Around 8 lakh candidates registered
This year around 8 lakh candidates have registered for Jharkhand Board examination.
-
May 22, 2023 08:57 AM IST
Jharkhand Board Result 2023: List of websites
JAC result 2022 will be available on the official website-
jac.jharkhand.gov.in
jac.nic.in
jacresults.com
jharresults.nic.in
-
May 22, 2023 08:52 AM IST
Jharkhand Board Result: How to check Class 10, 12 results
Visit the official website at https://www.jacresults.com/
On the home page, click on the JAC class 10th, class 12th result link
Key in your credentials and login
Click on the submit
Your result will be displayed on the screen
Check and keep the hard copy for future use.
-
May 22, 2023 08:47 AM IST
JAC 12th result 2023 date: Not announced yet
JAC 12th result 2023 date has not been announced yet. Keep checking this space for latest updates on JAC results.
-
May 22, 2023 08:42 AM IST
-
May 22, 2023 08:37 AM IST
Jharkhand board result: Exam dates
The JAC class 10th exams were conducted from March 14 to April 3 and the class 12th exams were held from March 14 to April 5, 2023 at various examination centres across the state.
-
May 22, 2023 08:33 AM IST
Jharkhand board result 2023: Class 10, 12 together?
Like every year, this year too Jharkhand board result 2023 for Class 10, 12 will likely be released together on the same date. However, official confirmation on the same is awaited.
-
May 22, 2023 08:29 AM IST
JAC 10th 12th Result 2023: Date and time
JAC 10th 12th Result 2023 date and time is awaited. The Board is expected to soon announce the results date and time.