Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / JAC 10th Result 2023 declared: Know how to check

JAC 10th Result 2023 declared: Know how to check

ByHT Education Desk
May 23, 2023 03:58 PM IST

JAC 10th results are available on the official website of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in and also on jacresults.com.

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) announced the class 10 board exam results on May 23. Candidates who took the examination can check the result on the official website of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in and also on jacresults.com. JAC 10th and 12th results live.

JAC 10th Result 2023 declared: Know how to check(HT File)

The JAC class 10th exams were conducted from March 14 to April 3, and the class 12th exams were held from March 14 to April 5, 2023, at various examination centres across the state.

JAC class 10th result link on HT Portal

JAC class 10th result 2023 direct link

JAC Class 10th result 2023: How to check JAC Class 10th result

Visit the official website at www.jacresults.com

On the home page, click on the JAC class 10th result link

Key in your credentials and login

Click on the submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check it out and keep the hard copy for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
jharkhand board exam result board exams
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP