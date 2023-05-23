The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) announced the class 10 board exam results on May 23. Candidates who took the examination can check the result on the official website of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in and also on jacresults.com. JAC 10th and 12th results live.

JAC 10th Result 2023 declared: Know how to check(HT File)

The JAC class 10th exams were conducted from March 14 to April 3, and the class 12th exams were held from March 14 to April 5, 2023, at various examination centres across the state.

JAC class 10th result link on HT Portal

JAC class 10th result 2023 direct link

JAC Class 10th result 2023: How to check JAC Class 10th result

Visit the official website at www.jacresults.com

On the home page, click on the JAC class 10th result link

Key in your credentials and login

Click on the submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check it out and keep the hard copy for future use.