Jharkhand Academic Council has declared JAC 10th Result 2024 on April 19, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Matric eamination in the state can check Jharkhand Board Class 10 results on the official website of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The appeared candidates can also check the result on the official site of jacresults.com. JAC 10th Result 2024 Live Updates JAC 10th Result 2024: Jharkhand Board Class 10 results declared

Jharkhand Board 10th results were announced at the press conference conducted by the Board officials. Along with the results, the pass percentage, number of students registered, appeared and passed were announced. Gender wise pass percentage, division wise pass percentage and other details were announced.

This year the overall pass percentage is 90.39%. A total of 421678 candidates have enrolled for the JAC 10th examination, out of which 418623 candidates have appeared in it, and 378398 have passed the examination.

A total of 198262 boys have appeared for the exam, and 220361 girls have appeared. Out of the total number of boys, girls, 177849 boys have passed and 200549 girls have passed. The overall pass percentage of boys is 89.70% and girls is 91%.

E.Singhbhum district has topped with 94% followed by Hazaribagh with 93.83% and third spot is of Giridih with 93.44%.

All the candidates who have appeared for the Jharkhand Board Class 10 Matric examination can check their marksheets by following the steps given below.

JAC 10th Result 2024: How to check

Visit the official website of JAC at jacresults.com

Click on JAC 10th Result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and the result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

JAC 10th board examination was conducted from February 6 to February 26 across the state at various exam centres. The Matric examination was held in the first shift – from 9:45 am to 1:05 pm on all days. For OMR sheets, the examination of Class 10 was conducted from 9:45 am to 11:20 pm, and for the question booklet, the exam was conducted from 11:25 pm to 1:05 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JAC.