JAC 11th Result 2022 Live: Jharkhand board Class 11 results out, get link

JAC Jharkhand Class 11 Results 2022: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced results of Class 11 final examination, 2022 on September 1. Students can visit the official websites of the board to check their marks.

Direct link for JAC 11th results 2022

Official websites to check JAC Class 11 results 2022 are:

jacresults.com

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

jac.nic.in

Students should keep their admit cards ready as they will be required to use their roll number and/or other information to check results.

Prior to this, JAC had announced Class 10, 12 and Class 8, 9 final examination results.