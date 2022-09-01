Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JAC 11th Result 2022 Live: Jharkhand board Class 11 results out, get link

  • JAC Jharkhand Class 11th Result 2022 Live Updates: Jharkhand board JAC Class 11 results declared at www.jacresults.com. candidates can get direct link here.
JAC 11th Result 2022 Live: Students can visit the official websites of the board to check their marks.(jacresults.com)
Updated on Sep 01, 2022 05:06 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

JAC Jharkhand Class 11 Results 2022: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced results of Class 11 final examination, 2022 on September 1.  Students can visit the official websites of the board to check their marks. 

Direct link for JAC 11th results 2022

Official websites to check JAC Class 11 results 2022 are:

jacresults.com

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

jac.nic.in

Students should keep their admit cards ready as they will be required to use their roll number and/or other information to check results.

Prior to this, JAC had announced Class 10, 12 and Class 8, 9 final examination results.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Thu, 01 Sep 2022 04:45 PM

    JAC class 11th: Result declared

    Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the JAC class 11th result.

  • Thu, 01 Sep 2022 04:25 PM

    JAC Class 11th board result: Exam dates

    The class 11th exams for the Jharkhand Board were held in two shifts from June 11 to July 7, 2022. The first shift exam took place from 10 to 11:15 in the morning, while the second shift exam was set from 3 to 4:15 in the afternoon.

  • Thu, 01 Sep 2022 04:11 PM

    JAC class 11th result 2022: 9th result already announced

    Jharkhand Academic Council has already announced the Jharkhand Board 9th result on Augsut 26.

  • Thu, 01 Sep 2022 03:54 PM

    JAC class 11th result 2022: How to check result

    Visit the official websites at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

    On the homepage, click on the result link

    Key in your log in details

    JAC 11th result will be displayed on the screen

    Download and take print out of the result.

  • Thu, 01 Sep 2022 03:53 PM

    JAC class 11 result: Websites to check

    jacresults.com

    jac.jharkhand.gov.in

    jac.nic.in

  • Thu, 01 Sep 2022 03:51 PM

    JAC Class 11 result 2022 expected time

    JAC Class 11 result was expected at around 3:30 pm. It has not been published yet. 

  • Thu, 01 Sep 2022 03:38 PM

    JAC Jharkhand Class 11 results 2022: Websites not opening

    Official websites of the Jharkhand Academic Council are not working. Students have to wait for some time and try checking their results after that. 

  • Thu, 01 Sep 2022 03:29 PM

    jacresults.com: Website not working

    jacresults.com, an official website for Jharkhand board exam results, is not opening. 

  • Thu, 01 Sep 2022 03:27 PM

    Where to check JAC Jharkhand Class 11th result 2022?

    When declared, students can check Jharkhand Class 11 results on the official websites of JAC: jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jac.nic.in.

  • Thu, 01 Sep 2022 03:18 PM

    What official said about Jharkhand board Class 11 results?

    A senior official of JAC has confirmed that Class 11 results will be published at around 3:30 pm. Students are advised to be ready with their admit cards. 

  • Thu, 01 Sep 2022 03:17 PM

    Jharkhand JAC Class 11th result 2022 date and time

    JAC 11th result 2022 date: September 1

    Jharkhand Class 11 result time: Around 3: 30 pm

  • Thu, 01 Sep 2022 03:15 PM

    JAC Jharkhand Class 11th result 2022 today

    Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is going to announce Class 11 board exam results today, September 1.

