JAC 11th results 2024: 98.48% pass, how to check Jharkhand board Class 11 results and other details here

The Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC, released the Class 11 results today. Candidates who took the examination can check their JAC 11th examinations 2024 on the official website jacresults.com. The scores can also be checked on jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Jharkhand Class 11 results live updates JAC 11th results 2024: An overall pass percentage of 98.48% has been registered in Jharkhand Class 11 examinations.

Students will be required to enter their roll code and roll number to check their scores.

This year, an overall pass percentage of 98.48% has been registered in JAC Class 11 exams. While girls scored 98.63%, boys secured 98.31%, clearly indicating that girl power dominated in the 11th results.

A total of 385742 candidates registered for the examination, of which, 379720 candidates appeared. 373960 candidates have passed the exam.

Kodarma district has topped in Class 11 with an overall pass percentage of 99.64%. Whereas Garwa is the lowest-performing district with an overall pass percentage of 96.80%.

Students who appeared in Class 11 exams are provided with provisional mark sheets. The hard copy of the mark sheets can be collected by the students from their respective schools.

