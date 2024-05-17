 JAC 11th results 2024: 98.48% pass, how to check Jharkhand board Class 11 results and other details here - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
JAC 11th results 2024: 98.48% pass, how to check Jharkhand board Class 11 results and other details here

ByHT Education Desk
May 17, 2024 02:25 PM IST

The Jharkhand Class 11 board results have been released today. An overall pass percentage of 98.48% has been registered. Check details here.

The Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC, released the Class 11 results today. Candidates who took the examination can check their JAC 11th examinations 2024 on the official website jacresults.com. The scores can also be checked on jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Jharkhand Class 11 results live updates

JAC 11th results 2024: An overall pass percentage of 98.48% has been registered in Jharkhand Class 11 examinations.
JAC 11th results 2024: An overall pass percentage of 98.48% has been registered in Jharkhand Class 11 examinations.

Students will be required to enter their roll code and roll number to check their scores.

This year, an overall pass percentage of 98.48% has been registered in JAC Class 11 exams. While girls scored 98.63%, boys secured 98.31%, clearly indicating that girl power dominated in the 11th results.

Also read: JAC 9th results 2024: 98.39% pass, how to check Jharkhand board Class 9 results and other details here

A total of 385742 candidates registered for the examination, of which, 379720 candidates appeared. 373960 candidates have passed the exam.

Kodarma district has topped in Class 11 with an overall pass percentage of 99.64%. Whereas Garwa is the lowest-performing district with an overall pass percentage of 96.80%.

Direct link to check JAC 11th Results 2024

Students who appeared in Class 11 exams are provided with provisional mark sheets. The hard copy of the mark sheets can be collected by the students from their respective schools.

Steps to check JAC board 11th results 2024:

  • Visit the official website at jacresults.com.
  • On the homepage, click on the link titled JAC 11th Result Examination 2024.
  • Furnish your credentials on the login page and submit.
  • Check your JAC 11th results 2024 displayed on the screen.
  • Download and keep a hard copy of the results for future reference.

Get latest news on Education, RBSE Result 2024 Live , Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 live along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Board Exams / JAC 11th results 2024: 98.48% pass, how to check Jharkhand board Class 11 results and other details here

© 2024 HindustanTimes
