Friday, May 17, 2024
JAC 9th results 2024: 98.39% pass, how to check Jharkhand board Class 9 results and other details here

ByHT Education Desk
May 17, 2024 01:48 PM IST

The Jharkhand Class 9 board results have been released today. An overall pass percentage of 98.39% has been registered. Check details here.

The Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC, announced the Class 9 results today, May 17, 2024. Students who appeared in the JAC 9th examinations 2024 can check their marks on the official websites jacresults.com. and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The results can be checked by entering students’ roll number and roll code. Jharkhand Class 9 results live updates

JAC 9th results 2024: Overall98.39% pass percentage registered.
JAC 9th results 2024: Overall98.39% pass percentage registered.

This year, the overall pass percentage for JAC Class 9 exams is 98.39%. Girls have outnumbered boys in the JAC Class 9 results. While girls secured girls secured 98.44%, and boys 98.33%.

A total of 479878 candidates registered for the Class 9 board examination out of which 471201 candidates appeared in the examination. A total of 463637 candidates have passed the examination.

Notably, the overall and gender-wise pass percentage has increased for Class 9 compared to 2023. Last year, the overall pass percentage was 97.85%, wherein the pass percentage of boys was 97.91% and the pass percentage of girls was 97.79%.

Direct link to check JAC 9th Results 2024

Steps to check JAC board 9th results 2024:

  • Visit the official website at jacresults.com
  • On the homepage, click on the link titled JAC 9th Result 2024.
  • Enter your credentials (Roll number and roll code) on the login page and submit.
  • Check your JAC 9th results 2024 displayed on the screen.
  • Download and keep a hard copy of the results for future reference.

It may be mentioned here that students are provided with provisional mark sheets for Class 9. The hard copy of the mark sheets can be collected by the students from their respective schools.

Exam and College Guide
