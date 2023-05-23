Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / JAC 12th Result 2023: Jharkhand Board Science result declared at jacresults.com

JAC 12th Result 2023: Jharkhand Board Science result declared at jacresults.com

ByHT Education Desk
May 23, 2023 03:49 PM IST

JAC class 12th Board exam result 2023 released at jacresults.com.

Jharkhand Academic Council has declared Jharkhand Board Class 12 Result on May 23. Students can check Jharkhand board results on JAC websites and on the Hindustan Times (HT) portal. Apart from the official websites candidates can check the result on - jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in. JAC 12th exams 2023 were held between 14 March and 5 April in offline mode. JAC class 10th and 12th result live.

Jharkhand Board class 12th Science result declared

JAC class 12th Science result link.

JAC 12th Science stream result on HT Portal

JAC Class 12th result 2023: How to check JAC Science result

Visit the official website at www.jacresults.com

On the home page, click on the JAC class 10th result link

Key in your credentials and login

Click on the submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check it out and keep the hard copy for future use.

Last year, the 12th Science pass percentage stood at 92.25%. The overall pass percentage stood at 97.42 percent for the arts and 92.74 percent for the commerce stream.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
jharkhand
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP