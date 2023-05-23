JAC 12th Result 2023: Know how to check Jharkhand Board Higher Secondary Science Results at jacresults.com

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) announced the class 12th Science stream result on May 23. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result on the official website at hindustantimes. com. JAC class 10th and 12th result live.

JAC 12th Result 2023: Know how to check Jharkhand Board Higher Secondary Results

Apart from HT Portal, the results for Class 12 results will be available on these websites at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in.

JAC class 12th Science result link

JAC class 12th Science result on HT Portal

The JAC class 12th examination was held from March 14 to April 5. Every year around 8 lakh students register themselves for Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 exams in the state.

Jharkhand board results 2023: Know how to check Science Stream result

Visit the above-mentioned websites.

On the homepage, click on the Class 12th result link

Enter your roll number, date of birth and login

View your mark sheet and take a printout for future use.