JAC 12th Result 2025 next, here's how to download Jharkhand Class 12 results once announced

The Jharkhand Academic Council will release JAC 12th Result 2025 next. The Board has already released the Jharkhand Class 10 board exam results on May 27 and Jharkhand Class 12 results are scheduled next. JAC 12th Result 2025 next, here's how to download Jharkhand Class 12 results out(Diwakar Prasad/ HT file)

When announced, candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination in the state can check the results on the official website of Jharkhand Board result at jacresults.com. The JAC Class 10, 12 results will be hosted on jac.jharkhand.gov.in as well.

This year the JAC conducted the Jharkhand Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations from February 11 to March 4, 2025.

JAC 12th Result 2025: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination in the state can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Jharkhand Board result at jacresults.com.

2. Click on JAC 12th Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

JAC 10th Result 2025: Jharkhand Board Class 10th results declared, check pass percentage

This year, the Class 10 results overall pass percentage is 91.71 %. A total of 433944 candidates have registered for the exam out of which 431488 candidates appeared for the exam. 395755 candidates have passed the Class 10 board examination. The boys pass percentage is 90.96% and girls pass percentage is 92.38%. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Jharkhand Board.