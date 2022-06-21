JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2022 Live: Science Results soon

JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2022 Live: Jharkhand Academic Council, or JAC, will announce the JAC 10th result 2022 and JAC 12th Science result 2022 on July 21. Jharkhand Board Result 2022 will be available on the board's official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, and jacresults.com.

Direct link to check JAC Intermediate or class 12th result on HT Portal.

Around 8 lakh candidates have registered themselves for Class 10, 12 board exams in the state this year.

The Jharkhand Board class 12 examination was held from March 24 and concluded on April 25, 2022.

Jharkhand Class 12 Result 2021 was declared on July 30, 2022 last year. The total pass percentage for the Science stream was 86.89%. 76590 students passed the exam out of a total of 88145 candidates.