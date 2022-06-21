JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2022 Live: Science Results soon
- JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2022 Live: JAC 12th Science result 2022 will be announced soon at jacresults.com
JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2022 Live: Jharkhand Academic Council, or JAC, will announce the JAC 10th result 2022 and JAC 12th Science result 2022 on July 21. Jharkhand Board Result 2022 will be available on the board's official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, and jacresults.com.
Direct link to check JAC Intermediate or class 12th result on HT Portal.
Around 8 lakh candidates have registered themselves for Class 10, 12 board exams in the state this year.
The Jharkhand Board class 12 examination was held from March 24 and concluded on April 25, 2022.
Jharkhand Class 12 Result 2021 was declared on July 30, 2022 last year. The total pass percentage for the Science stream was 86.89%. 76590 students passed the exam out of a total of 88145 candidates.
Tue, 21 Jun 2022 01:36 PM
JAC Science Result 2022: How to check
Visit the official website at https://www.jacresults.com/
On the home page, click on the JAC class 12th science result link
Key in your credentials and login
Click on the submit
Your result will be displayed on the screen
Check and keep the hard copy for future use.
Tue, 21 Jun 2022 01:33 PM
JAC 12th Result 2022: No update on Arts and Commerce result
There has been no update on the JAC 12th Result for the Arts and Commerce streams. They are, however, expected to be released in few days.
Tue, 21 Jun 2022 01:21 PM
JAC Science Result 2022: Websites to check
hindustantimes.com
jac.jharkhand.gov.in
jac.nic.in
jacresults.com and
jharresults.nic.in
Tue, 21 Jun 2022 01:10 PM
Jharkhand Class 12 Result: How to check result at HT Portal
Go to the board exam section of the Hindustan Times website – hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams
Select Jharkhand board Intermediate Science result 2022
Enter the required information
Your result will be displayed on screen.
Tue, 21 Jun 2022 01:07 PM
Jharkhand 12th Result 2022: Result will be available on HT Portal
Jharkhand Class 12th Science results will be released on the Hindustan Times (HT) webpage - hindustantimes.com.
Tue, 21 Jun 2022 12:44 PM
JAC Intermediate Result 2022: Result at 2: 30 pm
JAC President Anil Mahto confirmed to HT Digital that results for both the Class 12 Science stream and the Class 10 will be released at 2:30 PM.
Tue, 21 Jun 2022 12:34 PM
JAC Intermediate Science Result: Last year exam result was announced on July 30
Tue, 21 Jun 2022 12:31 PM
JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2022: List of websites to check
Tue, 21 Jun 2022 12:25 PM
JAC 12th Science Result 2022: Matric result today
