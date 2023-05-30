Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2023: JAC Commerce and Arts results declared at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
May 30, 2023 04:06 PM IST

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) announced Class 12 Arts, Commerce stream results today, May 30.

Jharkhand Academic Council has declared12th Arts and Commerce stream Result 2023 today, May 30 at 3:30 pm. Candidates who took the examination can check the Jharkhand Board results on the official site of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. JAC class 12th Arts and Commerce stream result live updates.

JAC 12th Commerce and Arts results declared(HT file)

This year the class 12th exams were held from March 14 to April 5, 2023, at various examination centres across the state. Around 8 lakh candidates have registered themselves for JAC Class 10, 12 board examination in the state.

JAC class 12th Arts result 2023 at official website

JAC class 12th Commerce result 2023 at official website

JAC class 12th Arts result 2023 at HT Portal

JAC class 12th Commerce results 2023 at HT Portal

JAC 12th Arts and Commerce stream result 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the result link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

Topics
jharkhand board exam result board exams class 12 results
