JAC 12th Result 2023 Live: Jharkhand board Arts, Commerce results awaited

JAC 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC)is expected to announce Class 12 Arts, Commerce stream results soon. JAC 12th Arts, Commerce results will be out on official websites of the board, jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

This year, around 8 lakh students have appeared for JAC Class 10 and 12 board exams.

Earlier this week, JAC announced Class 10 or Matric and Class 12 Arts, Commerce stream results. In Class 10, the overall pass percentage was 95.38 per cent and in Class 12 Science, the pass percentage 81.45 per cent. Follow this live blog for JAC result date, time, link and other details.