Home / Education / Board Exams / JAC 12th Result 2023: Websites check Jharkhand Arts, Commerce results

JAC 12th Result 2023: Websites check Jharkhand Arts, Commerce results

ByHT Education Desk
May 30, 2023 03:41 PM IST

JAC 12th result 2023 will be shown on jharresults.nic.in, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. It will also be available on the HT portal.

JAC 12th Result 2023: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared Class 12 Arts, Commerce stream results today, May 30. All the appeared students can check their marks on jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. JAC 12th Arts, Commerce results 2023 live updates.

JAC 12th Result 2023: Where to check Jharkhand Arts, Commerce results(Biplov Bhuyan/HT file)
JAC 12th Result 2023: Where to check Jharkhand Arts, Commerce results(Biplov Bhuyan/HT file)

Apart from the official websites, JAC 12th results will also be shown on Hindustan Times. Students can use it as an alternative method to check marks.

JAC 12th Arts result 2023 on HT portal.

JAC 12th Commerce result 2023 on HT portal.

JAC 12th Results for Arts (Official Website)  Available

JAC 12th Results for Commerce (Official Website)  Available

Students can also pre-register and get an update when results are available on hindustantimes.com.

This year, around 8 lakh students took JAC Class 10 and 12 board exams.

JAC has already announced Class 10 and Class 12 Science stream results. In Class 10, the overall pass percentage was 95.38 per cent and in Class 12 Science, the pass percentage was 81.45 per cent.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jharkhand board exam result
jharkhand board exam result
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out