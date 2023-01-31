JAC Jharkhand Class 12th admit card 2023 out at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, link here

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
board exams
Published on Jan 31, 2023 12:47 PM IST

JAC Jharkhand Class 12th Admit Card 2023: JAC Inter admit cards are available for download on jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacinter-online.com.

JAC Jharkhand Class 12th Inter admit card 2023 released at jac.jharkhand.gov.in(JAC official website)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

JAC Class 12th Admit Card 2023: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released admit cards for Intermediate (Class 12) final examination 2023. JAC Class 12th admit cards are available for download on jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacinter-online.com.

Students should note that Jharkhand Class 12th admit card is available for download through school login only. This means they can not download it directly from the website.

Schools can login to the board website using login ID and password, download board exam admit cards of their students and distribute it.

JAC Jharkhand Inter admit card 2023 download link (school login only)

Steps to download JAC 12th admit card 2023

Go to the official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Under the recent announcements section, open the link to download Intermediate (Class 12) exam admit card.

Enter school login ID and password.

Download admit cards of students.

JAC Class 10 admit cards were released earlier.

