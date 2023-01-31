JAC Jharkhand Class 12th admit card 2023 out at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, link here

JAC Class 12th Admit Card 2023: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released admit cards for Intermediate (Class 12) final examination 2023. JAC Class 12th admit cards are available for download on jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacinter-online.com.

Students should note that Jharkhand Class 12th admit card is available for download through school login only. This means they can not download it directly from the website.

Schools can login to the board website using login ID and password, download board exam admit cards of their students and distribute it.

JAC Jharkhand Inter admit card 2023 download link (school login only)

Steps to download JAC 12th admit card 2023

Go to the official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Under the recent announcements section, open the link to download Intermediate (Class 12) exam admit card.

Enter school login ID and password.

Download admit cards of students.

JAC Class 10 admit cards were released earlier.