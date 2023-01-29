Home / Education / Board Exams / JAC Admit Card 2023: Jharkhand Class 10th admit card out on jac.jharkhand.gov.in

JAC Admit Card 2023: Jharkhand Class 10th admit card out on jac.jharkhand.gov.in

board exams
Published on Jan 29, 2023 12:55 PM IST

JAC 10th admit card 2023: Jharkhand Class 10 admit card is available for download through school login only at jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jac-online.com.

JAC Admit Card 2023: Jharkhand Class 10th admit card out on jac.jharkhand.gov.in(HT file)
JAC Admit Card 2023: Jharkhand Class 10th admit card out on jac.jharkhand.gov.in(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk

JAC 10th Admit Card 2023: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has issued admit cards for Secondary (Class 10) annual examination 2023. JAC Class 10th admit cards are available for download on jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jac-online.com.

Jharkhand Class 10 admit card is available for download through school login only. This means students can not download it directly from the website.

Schools need to login to the board website using login ID and password, download board exam admit cards and distribute it among students.

JAC Jharkhand Class 10th admit card 2023 download link (school login only)

How to download JAC 10th admit card 2023

  1. Go to jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
  2. Under the recent announcements section, open the link to download secondary (Class 10) exam admit card.
  3. Enter login ID and password of your school.
  4. Download admit cards of students.
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jharkhand board admit card. board exams + 1 more
jharkhand board admit card. board exams
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 29, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out