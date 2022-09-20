JAC Jharkhand Compartment Result 2022: 10th, 12th results out, know how to check

Jharkhand Academic Council has declared JAC Jharkhand Compartment Result 2022. The Class 10, 12 compartment result is available to candidates on the official site of JAC Results at jacresults.com.

Candidates who have appeared for the compartment examination conducted across the state can check the results through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check Class 10 compartment result

Direct link to check Class 12 compartment result

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

JAC Jharkhand Compartment Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of JAC results at jacresults.com.

Click on JAC Jharkhand Compartment Result 2022 for Class 10 and Class 12 available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

For Class 12, candidates will have to select the stream and enter the login details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of JAC.