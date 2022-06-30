Jharkhand JAC 12th Result 2022 Live: Arts, Commerce result out, direct link here

JAC 12th Result 2022 Live Updates: Jharkhand Board Class 12 Arts and Commerce Result declared. The result for both streams can be checked on HT Portal and also on various JAC official websites.

Candidates who have appeared for the JAC Class 12 Arts and Commerce Board examination can check the result through the official site of JAC.

JAC Board Chairman Dr. Anil Kumar Mahato has confirmed the date and time of release of JAC Class 12 Result to HT Digital. The result will be announced at the press conference to be conducted by the Board officials today. The pass percentage, toppers and other details will be announced.

The result for both the streams will be available on these websites- jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in. Candidates can check the result and other details on the official site of JAC.