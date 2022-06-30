Jharkhand JAC 12th Result 2022 Live: Arts, Commerce result out, direct link here
JAC 12th Result 2022 Live Updates: Jharkhand Board Class 12 Arts and Commerce Result declared. The result for both streams can be checked on HT Portal and also on various JAC official websites.
Candidates who have appeared for the JAC Class 12 Arts and Commerce Board examination can check the result through the official site of JAC.
Direct link to check Arts result on HT Portal
Direct link to check Commerce result on HT Portal
JAC Board Chairman Dr. Anil Kumar Mahato has confirmed the date and time of release of JAC Class 12 Result to HT Digital. The result will be announced at the press conference to be conducted by the Board officials today. The pass percentage, toppers and other details will be announced.
The result for both the streams will be available on these websites- jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in. Candidates can check the result and other details on the official site of JAC.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 06:44 PM
Jharkhand Board Class 12 Result 2022: Direct link given above
Jharkhand Board Class 12 Result 2022 have been declared. The direct link to check result is available above.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 06:38 PM
Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2022: Girls performed better
Girls have performed better in Arts and Commerce stream. The overall pass percentage of girls is 97.76 percent and boys is 96.94 percent for Arts stream. The over pass percentage of girls for Commerce stream is 94.49 percent and boys is 91.29 percent.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 06:33 PM
Jharkhand 12th Result 2022: Commerce stream data
Enrolled: 24313
Appeared: 23722
First division: 18252
Second division: 3863
Third division: 66
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 06:31 PM
Jharkhand 12th Result 2022: Arts stream data
First division: 94495
Second division: 81988
Third division: 3190
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 06:27 PM
Jharkhand 12th Result 2022: Commerce toppers
Nikky Kumari: 478 marks
Shreya Pandey: 477 marks
Nushrat Jahan: 475 marks
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 06:25 PM
Jharkhand 12th Result: Arts toppers
Mansi Saha: 474 marks
Rohit Kacchap: 467 marks
Anchal Kumari: 465 marks
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 06:24 PM
Jharkhand 12th Commerce Result 2022: District toppers
Jamtara district stood first in Commerce stream with 98.18% pass percentage and Godda district stood last with 75.93 percent.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 06:22 PM
JAC Result 2022: District toppers for Arts stream
Khunti district stood first from Arts stream with 99.27% pass percentage and Pakur district stood last with 92.11 percent.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 06:20 PM
JAC Intermediate Result 2022: Toppers list
Mansi Saha has topped the Class 12 exam in Arts stream with 474 marks.
Nikky Kumari has topped from Commerce stream by scoring 478 marks.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 06:18 PM
JAC Intermediate Result: Arts Pass percentage
This year the overall arts pass percentage is 97.42 percent. 184425 candidates have appeared for the examination out of which 179683 candidates have passed the exam.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 06:16 PM
JAC Commerce Result 2022: Pass percentage
JAC Commerce Result 2022 have been declared. The overall pass percentage is 92.74 percent.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 06:03 PM
JAC Commerce Result: Passing marks
Students of Class 12 who have appeared for the examination need to score at least 33% marks in each subject to pass the examination. All those students who fail to qualify the exam can appear for the compartment exams.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 05:56 PM
JAC Class 12 Results 2022: List of websites
Ht Portal
jac.jharkhand.gov.in
jac.nic.in
jacresults.com
jharresults.nic.in
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 05:42 PM
JAC Board 12th Commerce Results: Last year pass percentage
Arts stream: 90.71 percent
Commerce stream: 90.33 percent
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 05:36 PM
JAC 12th Arts Result 2022: Details required to check result
Roll Number
Date Of Birth
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 05:29 PM
JAC 12th Board Result 2022 Commerce: No merit list today
JAC 12th Board Result 2022 Commerce have been announced. The merit list will likely not be released today, June 30, 2022.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 05:24 PM
JAC 12th Results 2022 Live Updates: Declared
JAC 12th Results 2022 has been declared. The Class 12 Arts and Commerce result is available on HT Portal and also on official websites.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 05:18 PM
JAC 12th Result: How many candidates appeared
As per reports, this year around 1 lakh candidates have appeared for Jharkhand Class 12 board exams for Arts and Commerce stream. However, no official confirmation on this is available.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 05:16 PM
JAC 12th Result 2022 Arts: How to check result on mobile
Go to Google Chrome app on the your mobile.
Enter jacresults.com on the search box given there.
The website to check result will open.
Click on JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2022 link available on it.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download it.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 05:14 PM
JAC 12th Result 2022: Minimum marks required to pass
JAC 12th Result 2022 have been announced. Students who have appeared for the examination need to score at least 33% marks in each subject to pass Class 12 board examination.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 05:12 PM
JAC 12th Result 2022 Commerce: Details to be checked in marksheets
Name of Student
board name
parent's name
name of school
Class
Subject
Marks obtained in each subject
Total Marks
Division
grade
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 05:10 PM
JAC 12th Result 2022: Details required to check result
Roll Number
Date Of Birth
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 05:07 PM
JAC 12th Result: List of official websites
jac.jharkhand.gov.in
jac.nic.in
jacresults.com
jharresults.nic.in
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 05:04 PM
JAC 12th Commerce Result 2022: How to check
Visit the official site of JAC.
Click on Jharkhand Board Class 12 Arts, Commerce Result 2022 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 05:01 PM
Jharkhand Board Class 12 Result 2022: Documents required to check result
The credentials required to check result is roll number, date of birth. All these details are available on admit card issued to the candidate.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 04:59 PM
Jharkhand Board JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2022: Direct link to check result
Jharkhand Board Class 12 Result 2022 for Arts, Commerce have been declared. The direct link to check result on Ht Portal is given above and official links are given below.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 04:58 PM
JAC Class 12 Result 2022: How to check result on HT Portal
Visit Hindustan Time Education page.
Click on Board exam page and a new page will open.
Now, press JAC Class 12 Arts or JAC Class 12 Commerce link available on the page.
Enter the necessary details asked.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
If needed, keep a hard copy of the same for further use.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 04:57 PM
Jharkhand Board Class 12 Result 2022: Result available on HT Portal
Jharkhand Board Class 12 Result 2022 for Arts and Commerce is available on Ht Portal. The link to check results on HT Portal is given above.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 04:56 PM
Jharkhand Board Class 12 Arts, Commerce Result 2022: Check result through SMS
The format to check result is given below.
RESULT <space> JAC12 <space> Roll Code <space> Roll number and send it to 56263.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 04:51 PM
Jharkhand Board JAC 12th Result 2022: Result window
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 04:47 PM
JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2022: Direct link here
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 04:46 PM
Jharkhand Board Class 12 Result 2022: Declared
Jharkhand Board Class 12 Result 2022 for Arts, Commerce have been declared.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 04:44 PM
Jharkhand Board JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2022:
Jharkhand Board JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2022 will be announced shortly. The official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in is not responding at the moment.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 04:41 PM
JAC Class 12 Result 2022: Last year pass percentage
Arts stream: 90.71 percent
Commerce stream: 90.33 percent
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 04:38 PM
Jharkhand Board Class 12 Result 2022: When was exam conducted
The Jharkhand Class 12 Board examination was started on March 24 and ended on April 25, 2022. The exam was conducted in offline mode by following all COVID19 protocols issued by the state and central government.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 04:35 PM
Jharkhand Board Class 12 Arts, Commerce Result 2022: How to check on HT Portal
Visit Hindustan Time Education page.
Click on Board exam page and a new page will open.
Now, press JAC Class 12 Arts or JAC Class 12 Commerce link available on the page.
Enter the necessary details asked.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
If needed, keep a hard copy of the same for further use.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 04:33 PM
JAC 12th Result 2022: Steps to get result via SMS
JAC 12th Result 2022 will be announced shortly. The appeared candidates can check result via SMS.
RESULT <space> JAC12 <space> Roll Code <space> Roll number and send it to 56263.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 04:30 PM
JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2022: Credentials required to check result
Roll Number
Date Of Birth
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 04:24 PM
JAC 12th result 2022: How to check Arts, Commerce results
- Go to jac.jharkhand.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the link for Class 12 Arts or Commerce results
- Enter your roll number
- Submit and view result
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 04:06 PM
JAC 12th Arts result 2022 live updates
The official website for JAC 12th result, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, has crashed. Students can follow this blog for result updates.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 03:57 PM
JAC 12th result 2022: No update yet
JAC 12th Arts, Commerce result press conference was scheduled to begin at 3:52 pm but it has not started yet.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 03:51 PM
Jharkhand 12th Arts Result 2022: Where to check
HT Portal
jac.jharkhand.gov.in
jac.nic.in
jacresults.com
jharresults.nic.in
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 03:49 PM
JAC Board 12th Arts Results: Credentials available in admit card
JAC Board 12th Arts Results will be announced shortly. The credentials required to check result is roll number, date of birth. All these details are available on admit card issued to the candidate.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 03:46 PM
JAC 12th Board Result 2022 Arts: How to check result on mobile
Go to Google Chrome app on the your mobile.
Enter jacresults.com on the search box given there.
The website to check result will open.
Click on JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2022 link available on it.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download it.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 03:43 PM
JAC 12th Arts Result 2022: Exam dates
The Board examination for Class 12 was started on March 24 and ended on April 25, 2022. The exam was conducted in offline mode by following all COVID19 protocols issued by the state and central government.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 03:40 PM
Jharkhand Results 2022: Arts, Commerce result soon
Jharkhand Results 2022 for Arts and Commerce will be available soon. Candidates are advised to keep checking official websites.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 03:30 PM
Jharkhand Intermediate Result 2022: More than 1 lakh students waiting for results
Jharkhand Intermediate Result 2022 will be announced shortly. More than 1 lakh students are waiting to check Arts and Commerce stream result this year.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 03:26 PM
Jharkhand Class 12 Result: Websites to check
The result for Class 12 Arts and Commerce can be checked by all appeared candidates on the websites- jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 03:23 PM
Jharkhand Board Result: Merit and toppers list expected
Jharkhand Board Class 12 Result 2022 will be declared soon. The merit and toppers list is expected to release today along with other details at the press conference to begin anytime soon.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 03:20 PM
Jharkhand Board Class 12 Result 2022: Declaration of result delayed
Jharkhand Board Class 12 Result 2022 time has been delayed. The Class 12 result was scheduled to release at 2.30 pm today, which has been delayed due to some unknown reason. The press conference is expected to begin soon.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 03:18 PM
Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2022: All result websites crashes
Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2022 will be announced shortly. All the result websites have crashed.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 03:08 PM
Jharkhand 12th Arts Result 2022 anytime soon
Jharkhand 12th Arts Result 2022 will be declared anytime soon. The result can be checked on HT Portal soon after declaration.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 03:06 PM
Jharkhand 12th Result 2022 Arts: What to check on scorecards
Name of Student
board name
parent's name
name of school
Class
Subject
Marks obtained in each subject
Total Marks
Division
grade
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 03:03 PM
Jharkhand 12th Result 2022: Compartment exams
Jharkhand 12th Result 2022 will be declared shortly. The details on compartment exams will be announced soon after the result has been declared. The exam dates and other details will also be available here.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 03:00 PM
Jharkhand 12th Result: Check passing criteria
Students of Class 12 who have appeared for the examination need to score at least 33% marks in each subject to pass the examination. All those students who fail to qualify the exam can appear for the compartment exams.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 02:57 PM
Jharkhand 12th Commerce Result 2022: Number of students appeared last year
Jharkhand 12th Commerce Result was announced on July 30, 2021. A total of 33677 number of students appeared for the exam out of which 30422 number of students passed the exam. The overall pass percentage was 90.33 percent.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 02:54 PM
JAC Arts Result 2022: Is result Declared?
JAC Arts Result 2022 has not been announced yet. The press conference has also not started. Candidates are advised to be patient and keep checking official websites for updates.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 02:51 PM
JAC Arts Result: Documents required to check result
JAC Arts Result will be declared shortly. The credentials required to check result is roll number, date of birth. All these details are available on admit card issued to the candidate.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 02:48 PM
JAC Result 2022: Toppers name for Commerce, Arts soon
JAC Result 2022 will be declared shortly. The name of toppers for both streams- Commerce and Arts will be announced soon after the result has been declared. Keep checking this space for latest updates.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 02:45 PM
JAC Intermediate Result 2022: Know steps to check result on mobile
Go to Google Chrome app on the your mobile.
Enter jacresults.com on the search box given there.
The website to check result will open.
Click on JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2022 link available on it.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download it.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 02:42 PM
JAC Intermediate Result: Direct link to be available here
Ht Portal
jac.jharkhand.gov.in
jac.nic.in
jacresults.com
jharresults.nic.in
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 02:40 PM
JAC Commerce Result 2022: PC to begin soon
JAC Commerce Result 2022 will be declared in a short while. The press conference will begin soon. The result can be checked on HT Portal as well along with official websites.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 02:37 PM
JAC Commerce Result: Official website not responding
JAC Commerce Result will be announced shortly. The official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in is not responding at the moment.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 02:34 PM
JAC Class 12 Results 2022: 2021 passing percentage
Arts stream: 90.71 percent
Commerce stream: 90.33 percent
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 02:30 PM
JAC Board 12th Commerce Results: Exam conducted in March- April
The Jharkhand Class 12 Board examination was started on March 24 and ended on April 25, 2022. The exam was conducted in offline mode by following all COVID19 protocols issued by the state and central government.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 02:26 PM
JAC 12th Arts Result 2022: How to check on HT Portal
Visit Hindustan Time Education page.
Click on Board exam page and a new page will open.
Now, press JAC Class 12 Arts or JAC Class 12 Commerce link available on the page.
Enter the necessary details asked.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
If needed, keep a hard copy of the same for further use.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 02:24 PM
JAC 12th Board Result 2022 Commerce: Get result on mobile via SMS
JAC 12th Board Result 2022 Commerce can be checked by candidates via SMS as well. To get results in the form of an SMS, candidates will have to follow the format given below.
RESULT <space> JAC12 <space> Roll Code <space> Roll number and send it to 56263.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 02:21 PM
JAC 12th Results 2022 Live Updates
Only 10 minutes to go for JAC 12th Results 2022 declaration. The announcement will be done at 2.30 pm at the press conference to be conducted by the Board officials.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 02:19 PM
JAC 12th Result: Credentials required
Roll Number
Date Of Birth
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 02:17 PM
JAC 12th Result 2022 Arts: Press conference to begin in next 15 minutes
JAC 12th Result 2022 Arts will be announced today. The result will be released at the press conference to begin at 2.30 pm.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 02:12 PM
JAC 12th Result 2022 Date: June 30 at 2.30 pm
JAC 12th Result 2022 Date have been confirmed by Board Chairman. The Arts and Commerce stream result will be declared shortly at 2.30 pm. Keep checking this space for latest developments.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 02:10 PM
JAC 12th Result 2022 Commerce: Toppers name, merit list today
JAC 12th Result 2022 Commerce will be announced by the Board officials. The toppers name, merit list will be available for Commerce stream as the examination have been conducted in offline mode this year.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 02:07 PM
JAC 12th Result 2022: Half and hour left
JAC 12th Result 2022 will be declared in next half an hour. The Class 12 Arts and Commerce result will be available to candidates on HT Portal soon after the press conference is over.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 02:03 PM
JAC 12th Result: Check these details in marksheet
Name of Student
board name
parent's name
name of school
Class
Subject
Marks obtained in each subject
Total Marks
Division
grade
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 01:54 PM
JAC 12th Commerce, Arts Result 2022: List of websites to check result
jac.jharkhand.gov.in
jac.nic.in
jacresults.com
jharresults.nic.in
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 01:51 PM
JAC Class 12 Result 2022: Know the passing criteria
JAC Class 12 Results 2022 will be declared at 2.30 pm. Students who have appeared for the examination need to score at least 33% marks in each subject to pass Class 12 board examination. All those students who fail to qualify the exam can appear for the compartment exams.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 01:48 PM
Jharkhand Board Class 12 Result 2022: Check last year statistics
In 2021, the Jharkhand Class 12 result was announced on July 30, 2022. The overall pass percentage was 90.33 percent in Commerce stream. Out of 33677 number of students, 30422 number of students passed the exam. The overall pass percentage of Arts stream was 90.71 percent. Out of a total of 209234 number of students, 189801 number of students passed the exam.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 01:45 PM
Jharkhand Board Class 12 Arts, Commerce Result 2022 Declared?
Jharkhand Board Class 12 Arts, Commerce Result 2022 has not been declared yet. The announcement of result will be done at 2.30 pm today at the press conference to be conducted by the Board officials.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 01:41 PM
JAC 12th Result 2022: Keep admit card in hand
JAC 12th Result 2022 will be announced in next 45 minutes. The credentials required to check result is roll number, date of birth. All these details are available on admit card issued to the candidate.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 01:38 PM
Jharkhand Board JAC 12th Result 2022: Steps to check result
Visit the official site of JAC.
Click on Jharkhand Board Class 12 Arts, Commerce Result 2022 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 01:35 PM
JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2022: How to check on mobile
Go to Google Chrome app on the your mobile.
Enter jacresults.com on the search box given there.
The website to check result will open.
Click on JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2022 link available on it.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download it.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 01:33 PM
JAC 12th Board Result 2022: When was exam conducted
The Board examination for Class 12 was started on March 24 and ended on April 25, 2022. The exam was conducted in offline mode by following all COVID19 protocols issued by the state and central government
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 01:30 PM
JAC 12th Arts Result 2022: Direct link to check result given above
JAC 12th Arts Result 2022 will be available after 2.30 pm today. The direct link to check result on HT Portal is given above.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 01:27 PM
Jharkhand Results 2022: Board officials to conduct press conference
Jharkhand Results 2022 will be announced at 2.30 pm for Arts and Commerce stream. The Board officials will conduct the press conference where the result will be announced.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 01:22 PM
Jharkhand Intermediate Result 2022: How many candidates appeared
As per reports, this year around 1 lakh candidates have appeared for Jharkhand Class 12 board exams for Arts and Commerce stream. However, no official confirmation on this is available.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 01:19 PM
Jharkhand Class 12 Result: Check result on these websites
The result for Class 12 Arts and Commerce can be checked by all appeared candidates on the websites- jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 01:16 PM
Jharkhand Board Result: Only an hour left
Jharkhand Board Result will be announced at 2.30 pm. Only on hour left for the press conference to begin.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 01:13 PM
Jharkhand Board Class 12 Result 2022: Merit and Toppers list expected today
Jharkhand Board Class 12 Result 2022 will be declared in an hour. The merit and toppers list is expected to release today along with other details at the press conference to be conducted at 2.30 pm.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 01:10 PM
Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2022: Passing percentage last year
Arts stream: 90.71 percent
Commerce stream: 90.33 percent
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 01:07 PM
Jharkhand 12th Result 2022 Arts: COVID19 guidelines followed during examination
Jharkhand 12th Result 2022 Arts will be announced soon. The exams was conducted in March-April in offline mode. The COVID19 guidelines were followed during examination.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 01:04 PM
Jharkhand 12th Result 2022 Date
Jharkhand 12th Result 2022 Date have been confirmed by Board Chairman. Declaration of result will be at 2.30 pm for Arts and Commerce stream on June 30, 2022.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 01:01 PM
Jharkhand 12th Result 2022: How to check on HT portal
Jharkhand 12th Result 2022 will be declared soon. The result can be checked on HT Portal by following these simple steps given below.
Visit Hindustan Time Education page.
Click on Board exam page and a new page will open.
Now, press JAC Class 12 Arts or JAC Class 12 Commerce link available on the page.
Enter the necessary details asked.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
If needed, keep a hard copy of the same for further use.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 12:58 PM
Jharkhand 12th Result: How to check result via SMS
Jharkhand 12th result can be checked by candidates via SMS as well. To get results in the form of an SMS, candidates will have to follow the format given below.
RESULT <space> JAC12 <space> Roll Code <space> Roll number and send it to 56263.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 12:54 PM
jac.nic.in 12th Result 2022: Press conference to begin at 2.30 pm
jac.nic.in 12th Result 2022 for Arts and Commerce will be announced today. The result will be released at the press conference to begin at 2.30 pm.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 12:52 PM
JAC Arts Result: Toppers list to release today
JAC Arts Result will be announced today at 2.30 pm. The toppers list will be released today along with pass percentage and other details.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 12:50 PM
JAC Result 2022: To be available on HT Portal
JAC Result 2022 for Arts and Commerce stream will be available on HT Portal. The result link will be available here as well soon after declaration.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 12:47 PM
JAC Intermediate Result 2022: Details in scorecards
Name of Student
board name
parent's name
name of school
Class
Subject
Marks obtained in each subject
Total Marks
Division
grade
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 12:45 PM
JAC Intermediate Result: List of websites
jac.jharkhand.gov.in
jac.nic.in
jacresults.com
jharresults.nic.in
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 12:42 PM
JAC Commerce Result: Passing criteria
Students who have appeared for the examination need to score at least 33% marks in each subject to pass Class 12 board examination. All those students who fail to qualify the exam can appear for the compartment exams.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 12:37 PM
JAC Class 12 Results 2022: Last year data
In 2021, the Jharkhand Class 12 result was announced on July 30, 2022. The overall pass percentage was 90.33 percent in Commerce stream. Out of 33677 number of students, 30422 number of students passed the exam. The overall pass percentage of Arts stream was 90.71 percent. Out of a total of 209234 number of students, 189801 number of students passed the exam.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 12:33 PM
JAC Board 12th Commerce Results: Credentials required to check result
JAC Board 12th Commerce results will be announced in next two hours. The credentials required to check result is roll number, date of birth. All these details are available on admit card issued to the candidate.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 12:30 PM
JAC 12th Arts Result 2022: How to check Arts, Commerce result
- Visit the official site of JAC.
- Click on Jharkhand Board Class 12 Arts, Commerce Result 2022 link available on the home page.
- Enter the login details and click on submit.
- Your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the result and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 12:28 PM
JAC 12th Board Result 2022: Exam dates
The Board examination for Class 12 was started on March 24 and ended on April 25, 2022. The exam was conducted in offline mode by following all COVID19 protocols issued by the state and central government.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 12:25 PM
JAC 12th Results 2022 Live Updates: Around 1 lakh candidates appeared
As per reports, around 1 lakh students have appeared for Class 12 Arts and Commerce examinations conducted by the Board. The result will be announced at 2.30 pm.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 12:23 PM
JAC 12th Result 2022 Arts: Declaration at 2.30 pm
JAC 12th Result 2022 Arts declaration will be at 2.30 pm. The pass percentage, toppers and other details will be announced at the press conference. The press conference will be conducted by the Board officials.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 12:20 PM
JAC 12th Result 2022 Date: Today at 2.30 pm
JAC 12th Result 2022 Date for Arts and Commerce stream have been announced. The result will be declared at 2.30 pm today, June 30, 2022.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 12:18 PM
JAC 12th Result 2022: Where to check result
The result for Class 12 Arts and Commerce can be checked by all appeared candidates on the websites- jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 12:15 PM
JAC 12th Result: Arts and Commerce result today
JAC 12th Result for Arts and Commerce will be declared today, June 30, 2022. The declaration will be done at 2.30 pm via press conference.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 12:13 PM
JAC 12th Commerce Result 2022 Date: Confirmed by Board Chairman
JAC 12th Commerce Result 2022 Date was confirmed by JAC Board Chairman, Dr. Anil Kumar Mahato.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 12:10 PM
JAC 12th Commerce Result 2022: Date and Time
JAC 12th Commerce Result 2022 date and time have been announced. The Class 12 Commerce result will be announced at 2.30 pm today, June 30, 2022.