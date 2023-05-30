Jharkhand Board JAC 12th Result 2023: 88.60 % pass commerce and 95.97 % % Arts

Jharkhand Board Class 12 Arts and Commerce Result declared. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the result for both streams on HT Portal and also on various JAC official websites. The result for both streams will be available on these websites- jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in. JAC 12th Arts and Commerce Result 2023 live updates.

JAC announced class 12th Arts and Commerce stream result(File)

JAC class 12th Arts result at official website

JAC class 12th Commerce result at official website

This year around 8 lakh students have appeared for JAC Class 10 and 12 board exams. In the 12th Arts, 95.97% of students passed. Students that received first, second, or third division received 44.75%, 52.12%, and 3.13 % respectively.

Jharkhand Board 12th Commerce Result stood at 88.60 percent. Last year, 92.75 percent of students passed in 12th commerce.

This year a total of 225946 students appeared in the JAC 12th Arts stream exam of which 216851 students passed. The overall pass percentage stood at 95.97 %.

JAC class 12th Arts result at HT Portal

JAC class 12th Commerce results at HT Portal

This year, Kashish Parween topped the Arts examination with 469 marks and Shristi Kumari topped the Commerce examination with 480 marks.

In the year 2022, Girls performed better in the Arts and Commerce stream. The overall pass percentage of girls was 97.76 percent and boys is 96.94 percent for the Arts stream. The overpass percentage of girls for the Commerce stream was 94.49 percent and boys were 91.29 percent.

Last year, Mansi Saha topped the Class 12 exam in the Arts stream with 474 marks and Nikky Kumari topped from Commerce stream by scoring 478 marks.