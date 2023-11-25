JKBOSE Board Exams 2024: Class 10, 11, 12 exam form submission dates out at jkbose.nic.in

The Jammu & Kashmir Board of School Education has released the JKBOSE Board Exams 2024 form submission dates. The form submission dates have been released for Classes 10, 11 and 12. Candidates can check the official notice on the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in. Board Exam 2024 Date Live

JKBOSE Board Exams 2024: Class 10, 11, 12 exam form submission dates out(HT file)

The official notice reads, “Schedule for submission of online examination forms for Secondary School Examination (Class 10th), Higher Secondary Part I and II (Class 11th and Class 12th), Annual (Regular), 2024 Examination by eligible students of UT of J&K/UT of Ladakh.”

For class 10th, the link to submit the forms with normal fees will open on November 29 and will close on December 13, 2023. The normal fee for candidates with five compulsory subjects is ₹1120/- and with additional optional subjects is ₹1320/-.

For Class 11 and 12, the window will open on December 2 and will close on December 16, 2023. The fee for exam form submission is ₹1300/- for candidates with five compulsory subjects is ₹1120/- and with additional optional subjects is ₹1530/-.

The window to submit the forms with late fees will open on December 14 and close on December 23, 2023, for Class 10 first count of 10 days and from December 24 to January 2, 2024, for Class 10 2nd count of 10 days.

For classes 11, and 12 the late fees window will open on December 17 and will close on December 26, 2023, for first count of 10 days and from December 27 to January 5, 2024 for the second count of 10 days.

After the completion of the online service, all the Institutions will generate the checklist from their respective school accounts and submit the same to the Sub/ Branch office, duly signed and stamped by the Head of the Institution, within 10 days. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JKBOSE.

Official Notice Here

