Board Exam 2024 Date Live: CBSE, Bihar, UP, other boards 10th, 12th time table updates

Board Exam Dates 2024 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) and the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) are expected to conduct their Class 10 (Matric/High School/Secondary) and Class 12 (Intermediate/Senior Secondary) final exams 2024 in February. CBSE board exam 2024 for Class 10 and Class 12 are likely to begin on February 15 and end on April 10. BSEB has been conducting their Matric and Inter exams in February for the last few years. Board Exam 2024 Date Live: Updates CBSE, Bihar, UP, other boards time table (Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)

UPMSP in its academic calendar mentioned that Class 12 Theory exams will take place in February. Practical exam dates have been announced by the UP board and CBSE.

CBSE Class 10, 12 time tables or date sheets will be released on cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. UPMSP theory date sheets will be out on upmsp.edu.in and BSEB will announce Bihar board exam dates on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and on social media.

Some state boards such as Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have already released detailed date sheets for the upcoming board exams.