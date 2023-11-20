Board Exam 2024 Date Live: CBSE, Bihar, UP, other boards 10th, 12th time table updates
Board Exam Dates 2024 Live Updates: Follow all the latest updates on upcoming CBSE, ICSE, ISC, Bihar, UP and other board exam time tables.
Board Exam Dates 2024 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) and the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) are expected to conduct their Class 10 (Matric/High School/Secondary) and Class 12 (Intermediate/Senior Secondary) final exams 2024 in February. CBSE board exam 2024 for Class 10 and Class 12 are likely to begin on February 15 and end on April 10. BSEB has been conducting their Matric and Inter exams in February for the last few years.
UPMSP in its academic calendar mentioned that Class 12 Theory exams will take place in February. Practical exam dates have been announced by the UP board and CBSE.
CBSE Class 10, 12 time tables or date sheets will be released on cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. UPMSP theory date sheets will be out on upmsp.edu.in and BSEB will announce Bihar board exam dates on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and on social media.
Some state boards such as Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have already released detailed date sheets for the upcoming board exams.
Follow all the updates here:
- Nov 20, 2023 09:56 AM IST
Practical exam dates of CBSE and UP board announced
The CBSE and the UPMSP have announced dates for Class 10 and 12 practical exams. CBSE's exams will be held from January 1to February 15, 2024. UPMSP will hold practical exams in two phases from January 25 to February 1 and from February 2 to February 9.Nov 20, 2023 09:28 AM IST
Board exam 2024: What we know so far about CBSE, UP and Bihar?
CBSE: Theory papers tentatively from February 15 to April 10. Practical exam dates announced.
UP board: Theory likely in February, practical dates out.
Bihar board: Both Class 10 and Class 12 final exams likely to be held in February. Details awaited.Topics
-