close_game
close_game
News / Education / Board Exams / JKBOSE Board Exams 2024: Class 10, 11, 12 exam form submission dates out at jkbose.nic.in

JKBOSE Board Exams 2024: Class 10, 11, 12 exam form submission dates out at jkbose.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 25, 2023 02:39 PM IST

JKBOSE Board Exams 2024 form submission dates have been released. The official notice is given here.

The Jammu & Kashmir Board of School Education has released the JKBOSE Board Exams 2024 form submission dates. The form submission dates have been released for Classes 10, 11 and 12. Candidates can check the official notice on the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in. Board Exam 2024 Date Live

JKBOSE Board Exams 2024: Class 10, 11, 12 exam form submission dates out(HT file)
JKBOSE Board Exams 2024: Class 10, 11, 12 exam form submission dates out(HT file)

The official notice reads, “Schedule for submission of online examination forms for Secondary School Examination (Class 10th), Higher Secondary Part I and II (Class 11th and Class 12th), Annual (Regular), 2024 Examination by eligible students of UT of J&K/UT of Ladakh.”

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

For class 10th, the link to submit the forms with normal fees will open on November 29 and will close on December 13, 2023. The normal fee for candidates with five compulsory subjects is 1120/- and with additional optional subjects is 1320/-.

For Class 11 and 12, the window will open on December 2 and will close on December 16, 2023. The fee for exam form submission is 1300/- for candidates with five compulsory subjects is 1120/- and with additional optional subjects is 1530/-.

The window to submit the forms with late fees will open on December 14 and close on December 23, 2023, for Class 10 first count of 10 days and from December 24 to January 2, 2024, for Class 10 2nd count of 10 days.

For classes 11, and 12 the late fees window will open on December 17 and will close on December 26, 2023, for first count of 10 days and from December 27 to January 5, 2024 for the second count of 10 days.

After the completion of the online service, all the Institutions will generate the checklist from their respective school accounts and submit the same to the Sub/ Branch office, duly signed and stamped by the Head of the Institution, within 10 days. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JKBOSE.

Official Notice Here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out