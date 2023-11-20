JAC 10th, 12th Date 2024: Jharkhand Inter, Matric exams in Feb, check timetables

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is going to conduct Matric (Class 10th) and Intermediate (Class 12) final exams for the current batch in February 2024. As per the JAC 10th, 12th date sheet, board exams for both classes will begin on February 6 and end on February 26. Live updates on board exams 2024 dates. JAC 10th, 12th Date 2024: Jharkhand Inter, Matric exams in February(File photo)

Matric examinations will take place in the first shift – from 9:45 am to 1:05 pm (for OMR sheets: 9:45 am to 11:20 pm and for question booklet: 11:25 pm to 1:05 pm).

Intermediate final exams will be held in the second shift – from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. The exam is divided into to parts – from 2 pm to 3:35 pm, students will attempt OMR based questions and from 3:40 to 5:20 pm, they will write answers in booklets.

Admit cards for JAC Jharkhand Matric and Inter exams 2024 will be issued on January 25, the board said. Schools will download and distribute it among students.

Practical exams for both classes will be taken from February 28 to March 11.

For more information on Jharkhand board exam dates, students can visit the board website jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac or contact their schools.

