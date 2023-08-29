Maharashtra SSC, HSC exams 2023 dates out, check time tables here

Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released date sheets or timetables for Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) final exams 2023. Students can download it from mahahsscboard.in. Maharashtra SSC, HSC exams 2023 date sheets released(File/AFP)

Maharashtra SSC exams 2024 will begin on Friday, March 1 with the first language paper. While most exams will be held in a single shift starting at 11 am, some papers also have a second shift from 3 pm. The exam will end on March 22. On the last day, Social Sciences paper II and Geography exams will take place.

Maharashtra SSC 2023 time table

Maharashtra HSC exams 2024 are scheduled for February 21 to March 19. These exams will be held in two shifts, the first one is from 11 am and the second one is from 3 pm. On the first day, students will write the English paper. The Sociology paper is scheduled for the last day.

Maharashtra HSC 2023 time table.

For further details, students can check the board website.

