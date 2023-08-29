News / Education / Board Exams / Maharashtra SSC, HSC exams 2023 dates out, check time tables here

Maharashtra SSC, HSC exams 2023 dates out, check time tables here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Aug 29, 2023 11:25 AM IST

Maharashtra SSC exams 2024 will begin on March 1 and HSC exams 2024 are scheduled for February 21 to March 19.

Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released date sheets or timetables for Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) final exams 2023. Students can download it from mahahsscboard.in.

Maharashtra SSC, HSC exams 2023 date sheets released(File/AFP)
Maharashtra SSC, HSC exams 2023 date sheets released(File/AFP)

Maharashtra SSC exams 2024 will begin on Friday, March 1 with the first language paper. While most exams will be held in a single shift starting at 11 am, some papers also have a second shift from 3 pm. The exam will end on March 22. On the last day, Social Sciences paper II and Geography exams will take place.

Maharashtra SSC 2023 time table

Maharashtra HSC exams 2024 are scheduled for February 21 to March 19. These exams will be held in two shifts, the first one is from 11 am and the second one is from 3 pm. On the first day, students will write the English paper. The Sociology paper is scheduled for the last day.

Maharashtra HSC 2023 time table.

For further details, students can check the board website.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out