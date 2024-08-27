Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has released JKBOSE Class 10 Re-evaluation Result 2024. Candidates who have applied for re-evaluation process can check the results on the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in. The re-evaluation result has been announced on Kashmir division. JKBOSE Class 10 Re-evaluation Result 2024 out at jkbose.nic.in, direct link here (Praful Gangurde)

To pass the Jammu and Kashmir board Class 10 board examination, candidates who have appeared for the examination must score at least 33 per cent marks in each subject.

JKBOSE Class 10 Re-evaluation Result 2024: How to check

All those candidates who have applied for re-checking or re-evaluation process can check the results by following these steps given below.

Visit the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in.

Click on JKBOSE Class 10 Re-evaluation Result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the details.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The reevaluation or photostat copy of answer sheets registration process was started on June 21 and the re-evaluation registration ended on July 12, 2024. The fee for re-evaluation was ₹520/- per answer script which had to be paid online by the candidates.

This year JKBOSE 10th result was announced on June 13, 2024. A total of 146136 students had enrolled this year, of which, 115816 have qualified. An overall pass percentage was 79.25%. The girls pass percentage was 81.10%, whereas the boys pass percentage was 77.33%.

The Class 10 board exam in Jammu and Kashmir was conducted from March 11 to April 4 for soft zone candidates. In hard zones, the exam took place from April 4 to May 9, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JKBOSE.