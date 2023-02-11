JKBOSE class 10th,12th date sheet released at jkbose.nic.in, details here

Jammu and Kashmir Board of State Education has released the class 10th, class 11th and class 12th date sheets for the soft zone areas of Jammu and Kashmir. Candidates can check the exam datasheet on the official website at jkbose.nic.in.

The JKBOSE class 10 exam will start on March 9 and will end on April 5. The class 11 exam will begin on March 6 and end on April 19. The class 12 exam will begin on March 8 and end on April 2.

JKBOSE Date sheet: Know how to check

Visit the official website at jkbose.nic.inOn the homepage, click on the date sheet link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the date sheet and take the print for future reference.

JKBOSE class 10th date sheet

JKBOSE class 11th date sheet

JKBOSE class 12th date sheet

