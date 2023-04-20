Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 LIVE: Karnataka Class 12 results tomorrow at 10 am

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 Live Updates: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board will announce Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 on April 21, 2023. The results for Karnataka Class 12 can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official site of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in.

The press conference will be conducted in which the results will be announced. The press meet will be conducted at 10 am onwards. The result link will be available for all the appeared candidates to check their scores from 11 am onwards.

Karnataka PUC exam was conducted from March 9 to March 29, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. The exam was conducted in single shift from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm on all days. As per media reports around 7 lakh candidates have appeared for Karnataka PUC II examination. Latest updates on results, scorecard, pass percentage and other details below.