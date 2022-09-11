Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 LIVE: Results releasing tomorrow
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 Live Updates: Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board will announce Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 on September 12, 2022. The Karnataka second PUC supply results can be checked by candidates on the official site of Karresults on karresults.nic.in. The result link will be activated at 11 am tomorrow.
The date and time of release of Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Results 2022 was announced by B.C Nagesh, School Education Minister of Karnataka via a tweet on September 9, 2022.
Students are advised to keep their hall tickets ready with them. Soon after results are declared, students can check their results by entering their roll number, hall ticket number, date of birth and other credentials. Candidates can check for latest updates on results below.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sun, 11 Sep 2022 03:57 PM
-
Sun, 11 Sep 2022 03:51 PM
-
Sun, 11 Sep 2022 03:45 PM
-
Sun, 11 Sep 2022 03:41 PM
Karnataka 2nd PUC result: Number of candidates
Around 6.84 lakh students have appeared for the examination this year. The result was announced on June 18, 2022.
-
Sun, 11 Sep 2022 03:35 PM
Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2022: Declared when
Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2022 was declared on June 18, 2022. The Class 12 board examination in the state was held at various test centers from April 22 to May 18, 2022. The exam was held in a single shift from 10.15 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.
-
Sun, 11 Sep 2022 03:32 PM
Karnataka 2nd PUC revaluation result 2022: Where to check
The results can be checked by appeared candidates on the link below.
karresults.nic.in
-
Sun, 11 Sep 2022 03:26 PM
Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary result 2022: Date and Time
Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary result 2022 date and time have been announced. The results will be declared on September 12, 2022 at 11 am.