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Karnataka HC declines to take up review petition on grading issue in SSLC exam

Karnataka HC declines to take up review petition on grading issue in SSLC exam

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 05:18 pm IST
PTI |
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Bengaluru, The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday declined to entertain the state government's review petition against a single judge's directions to conduct the valuation of the recently conducted SSLC examination as per the existing rules.

Karnataka HC declines to take up review petition on grading issue in SSLC exam

The government had appealed against the Karnataka HC directive, which would mean awarding marks and not grades for third language papers in the SSLC examination.

The bench presided over by Justice E S Indiresh took note of the fact that the new evaluation system was introduced after the SSLC exams. Even these changes in the examination were not notified by the state government.

The court maintained that the government neither promulgated rules nor passed the regular notification.

The new evaluation system proposes to grade third-language subjects individually, and not factor them in computing a student's final SSLC marks.

Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty argued that lakhs of students had failed in Hindi, which was their third language subject in the examination. Hence, the decision was taken to minimise the pressure on the students.

The petition followed the School Education and Literacy Minister Bangarappa's announcement on March 27 that starting this academic year, the government would replace the marks system for the third language in the SSLC exam with a grading system that would not impact a student's overall results. However, this announcement was made before the third language exam.

Hearing a petition by some students, the court asked to conduct examinations as per 2025-26 notification.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
bengaluru
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Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on JAC Result 2025, Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result, AP Inter Supply Result Live.
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